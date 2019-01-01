Martial handed Lukaku's No. 9 at Manchester United

The Frenchman will get his old number back after the Belgian departed for Inter on deadline day

Anthony Martial has retaken the No. 9 shirt that he wore in his first season with .

Ahead of the new season, the Red Devils announced their squad numbers for 2019-20 and the French attacker has taken over the number typically reserved for a club's top-choice striker.

That could be a sign of things to come, with Martial having taken up the role more often in the club's pre-season during Romelu Lukaku's absence.

Lukaku, who wore the No. 9 previously, completed an €80 million (£74m/$90m) move to on Thursday and was promptly handed the same jersey number at San Siro.

Martial wore the No. 9 during his first season at Old Trafford, following his move in 2015 from .

The international took on the No. 11 the following season after Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived at the club and took over the No. 9 shirt.

Martial, 23, scored 12 goals in all competitions in 2018-19 and will look to improve on those numbers this term as he moves into a more prominent role spearheading United's attack.

The France international scored 18 goals in all competitions in 2015-16, his first season with United, a figure that he has yet to top in the subsequent three seasons.

United are looking to bounce back this season after a tumultuous campaign last year saw them sack Jose Mourinho in December and then finish in sixth place under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With Solskjaer having been handed the reins on a permanent basis, the Red Devils looked to retool their squad in the summer.

The club made three major signings in the recently-closed transfer window: Aaron Wan-Bissaka from , Daniel James from and Harry Maguire from .

Wan-Bissaka will wear the No. 29 at United this season, with James taking the No. 21 shirt and Maguire the No. 5.

Following a successful loan spell at last term, defender Axel Tuanzebe will wear the No. 38 as he looks to establish himself at Old Trafford this season.

United will begin their Premier League campaign at Old Trafford on Sunday, with visiting in a high-profile season-opening clash.