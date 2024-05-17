How to watch today's Miami Marlins vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB matchup between the Miami Marlins and New York Mets, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Miami Marlins will take on the New York Mets in a thrilling MLB matchup on May 17, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET.

Miami Marlins are ranked 5th in the NL East with an overall record of 12-32, and a worst home record of 6-17, as of writing this. Meanwhile, the New York Mets have a good away record of 9-8, and an overall record of 19-22, ranking 4th in the NL East as of writing this.

The Miami Marlins average 3.66 runs per game, currently ranking them 27th in the league for now. The New York Mets, however, are in 18th position with 4.20 runs per game on average.

The Miami Marlins currently have 35 home runs, placing them 25th in the league. The New York Mets, on the other hand, are in 16th position with 41 home runs, as of now.

Miami Marlins vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch Time

The highly anticipated MLB matchup between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets will take place on May 17, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET, at IoanDepot Park, in Miami, Florida.

Date May 17 2024 Time 7:10 pm ET / 4:10 pm PT Venue IoanDepot Park Location Miami, Florida

How to watch Miami Marlins vs New York Mets online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Miami Marlins and New York Mets live on MLB.tv and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Local fans can tune in to SportsNet New York and Bally Sports Florida to watch the MLB match between the Miami Marlins and New York Mets.

Miami Marlins vs New York Mets Team News

Miami Marlins Team News

Infielder Tim Anderson is on the 10-day injured list with back tightness.

Outfielder Avisaíl García joins Anderson with a hamstring strain.

Right-handed pitcher Bryan Hoeing is out for 15 days due to a left hamstring strain.

New York Mets Team News

Brooks Raley is sidelined on the 15-day IL and is "not close" to throwing.

Another right-handed pitcher Tylor Megill is also on the 15-day IL.

Additionally, catcher Francisco Alvarez will not be available for 15 days with a thumb injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Miami Marlins and New York Mets in the MLB matchups: