Marcus Rashford x Harry Kane! Bayern Munich emerge as shock contenders to sign Man Utd outcast as England international targets summer transfer

Bayern Munich have reportedly emerged as contenders to sign Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford, which could see him link up with Harry Kane.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The England international forward would appear to have little future at Old Trafford. Having been deemed surplus to requirements by Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim, Rashford was allowed to join Aston Villa on loan in the winter transfer window of 2025.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

He registered four goals for the Villans through 27 appearances, with a productive stint in the West Midlands being disrupted towards the end by injury. No purchase option is being taken up by Unai Emery.

Article continues below

Getty

DID YOU KNOW?

Rashford is still expected to be on the move in the coming weeks, with The Sun claiming that he is registering on the recruitment radar of Bundesliga champions Bayern - who have also been linked with Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

TELL ME MORE

Rashford is said to favour a new challenge outside of his homeland, with the 27-year-old waiting to see whether Barcelona formalise their supposed interest in securing his signature. If no approach is made there, then a switch to Germany may hold more appeal.

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD?

United are reportedly demanding £40 million ($55m) from any deal, as they prepare to get a home-grown star off their books, but would be open to loan or swap agreements if the terms on offer are right.