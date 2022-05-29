Marcelo announces Real Madrid exit after winning Champions League final against Liverpool

Marcelo announces Real Madrid exit after winning Champions League final against LiverpoolClick here to watch it live with fuboTV
Marcelo has announced that he will leave Real Madrid this summer.
The veteran left-back waited until after the team's 1-0 Champions League triumph over Liverpool on Saturday to reveal his plans.
He will depart as Real Madrid's all-time most decorated player with 25 trophies to his name.
More to come...