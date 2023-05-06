Can Pep Guardiola's men continue their winning streak and cement their place as the firm favorites in the title race?
Manchester City come into this on the back of a 3-0 win against West Ham United with record breaking goal from Erling Haaland. City have won their previous three games against Leeds by an aggregate score of 14-1 and will be hoping to add to that tally. Guardiola's men are currently a point ahead of Arsenal with a game in hand over the Gunners and will be hoping to cement their position.
Leeds United have lost their previous game 4-1 against Bournemouth and come into this fighting a relegation battle. They have just sacked their manager and brought in Sam Allardyce to help them stay up. Leeds conceded 23 goals during April, which is a league record and will be hoping to stop that in this game against Guardiola's City.
Fulham vs Man City probable lineups
Man City XI (3-2-4-1): Ortega; Walker, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, Alvarez, Silva, Grealish; Haaland
Leeds United XI (3-4-3): Meslier; Nissen, Koch, Cooper; Ayling, McKennie, Roca, Harrison; Summerville, Bamford, Gnoto
Man City vs Leeds United LIVE updates
Man City's upcoming fixtures
Man City have big semi-final clash with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on the horizon. They will play the return leg on 18th of May with a game against Everton sandwiched between those games.