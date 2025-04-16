How to buy tickets to see Manchester City in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Here’s how you can see Manchester City in FIFA Club World Cup action this summer

Manchester City are setting their sights on global domination once again in the United States. The growth and expansion of the beautiful game in America has been rapid in recent times, and we’re now set for two sensational summers of soccer in the U.S. It’s the FIFA World Cup 2026 next year, but first things first, the FIFA Club World Cup returns with a bang this June. You could be there in person to witness Pep Guardiola’s star-studded outfit gunning for global glory by securing yourself seats.

As well as becoming a quadrennial tournament for the first time this year, the FIFA Club World Cup has a sparkling new format. 32 of the most successful teams from each of the six continental confederations will be competing for the crown at venues across the United States. The teams are drawn into eight groups of four, with each team playing three group stage matches in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockouts.

Let FIFA make your dreams of watching Manchester City play live at the Club World Cup become a reality. Their official Ticket Packs offer you the opportunity of seeing the Blues in action at several stunning Stateside stadiums. By securing a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Ticket Pack, available now at FIFA.com/tickets, you’ll not only get access to the tournament in the United States this summer, but you'll also be guaranteed access to purchase tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Terms apply. Don’t miss your chance to be part of two unmissable and memorable global football tournaments.

What is Manchester City’s schedule at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

Manchester City have fond memories of the FIFA Club World Cup after lifting the trophy aloft in 2023 following a 4-0 win against Fluminense in front of 52,000 at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. They aim to become only the second side, along with Real Madrid, to retain the FIFA Club World Cup crown.

Manchester City kick off the defence of their title against Wydad AC on June 18. The Moroccan side reigned supreme at the 2022 CAF Champions League. The 2024 AFC Champions League winners, Al Ain FC, await next. Pep Guardiola’s side completes their group campaign against Juventus in Orlando. Manchester City will be out to avenge December’s 2-0 loss to Juventus during the Champions League group stage.

Date & Kick off time (ET) Fixture Venue Tickets Wed, June 18 (12 pm) Man City vs Wydad AC Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia FIFA Sun, June 22 (9 pm) Man City vs Al Ain FC Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta FIFA Thu, June 26 (3 pm) Juventus vs Man City Camping World Stadium, Orlando FIFA

Manchester City FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Manchester City’s FIFA Club World Cup group matches are split into three categories, with prices available as follows:

Category 1: $140-$210

$140-$210 Category 2: $100-$130

$100-$130 Category 3: $60-$90

Tickets included in the Ticket Packs and the Super Ticket Packs are only available from Categories 1-3. However, the following VIP tickets/sections are available for Manchester City's group matches too:

Private Suite: Combines exceptional service with a sophisticated all-inclusive food and beverage offering from $17,301.90 per suite

Combines exceptional service with a sophisticated all-inclusive food and beverage offering from $17,301.90 per suite Premier Lounge: Refined social lounge that offers a premier tournament experience from $772.50

Refined social lounge that offers a premier tournament experience from $772.50 Club Seats: Secure the views and seats you want, plus food and beverage options from $386.25

How to buy FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets

FIFA has made two ticket packs available for the FIFA Club World Cup, both of which are available from the official FIFA ticket site. The first is the Ticket Pack, which includes two FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets, with the option to purchase a third. Purchasing and retaining all tickets within the Ticket Pack, as well as attending every match, grants fans a guaranteed opportunity to purchase a ticket to a FIFA World Cup 2026 match (excluding the final) held in the United States.

The other option is the Super Ticket Pack, which includes one FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ ticket per matchday for a total of 20 matches. Each Super Ticket Pack must include either the Opening or Final match and one of the Semi-Final matches. Purchasing and retaining all tickets within the Super Ticket Pack, as well as attending every match, will grant a Super Ticket Pack purchaser a guaranteed opportunity to purchase a ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final.

You can buy the ticket packs on the official FIFA website now. It’s the perfect opportunity for soccer fans to get the chance to watch live matches at two FIFA competitions.