Man Utd remove giant mural featuring Ronaldo from Old Trafford exterior amid interview controversy

A mural outside Old Trafford featuring Cristiano Ronaldo has been torn down amid the fallout of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Giant mural taken down

Ronaldo criticised club, manager & owners

Full interview set for release

WHAT HAPPENED? The giant image, which also featured Brian Robson and David Beckham, was pulled down in the aftermath of the Portuguese forward's explosive interview in which he criticised the ownership and stated that he "does not respect" manager Erik Ten Hag. It's unclear whether the exterior refresh at Old Trafford is related.

🚨| A huge Cristiano Ronaldo mural has been removed from Old Trafford today. pic.twitter.com/R00S9lotxo — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 16, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The interview has sent shockwaves through the club as Manchester United seek legal advice before making any decision on what was said. Regardless, it's hard to imagine that Cristiano Ronaldo has much of a future under Ten Hag come the end of the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Surprisingly, there weren't many takers for the legendary goalscorer last summer and it's unlikely anyone will be looking to take a chance following his scathing review of life in Manchester.