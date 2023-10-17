'He has no relationship to Man Utd' - Ex-Red Devils defender tears influencer Mark Goldbridge to shreds for 'attacking a club he doesn't even love' as he claims YouTuber is a Nottingham Forest fan

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has claimed YouTuber Mark Goldbridge is a destabilising force and questioned his fan credentials.

Parker criticises Goldbridge

Accuses influencer of not supporting Man Utd

'He has no inner feeling with the club'

WHAT HAPPENED? Parker, a double Premier League champion with United and former England international, took aim at the influencer, who has amassed a huge following on social media for his angry rants on The United Stand channel on YouTube and on X, formerly known as Twitter.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't like what Mark Goldbridge is doing. It's a problem. Everyone has to make a living but you have to be very, very thick skinned to make money off the back of something you don't like," Parker told BonusCodeBets. "He has no relationship to Man United, he is a Nottingham Forest fan. It's an incredible skill to do that, actually… To make money on the back of something you don't like."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Parker claimed Goldbridge was "attacking the club, the manager and the owners of a football club that you don't even love". The former footballer added: "He has no inner feeling with the club and it's a scary but incredible feeling to have to be that invested in a club that you don't support. But that's also what Man United are about. It's a club with a massive story and it's a story that everyone tries to tap into and be a part of. A lot of people are making money because of Man United but it's madness. One, they don't support Man United and to be honest, two, they don't even like football."

Goldbridge, a former policeman whose real name is Brent Di Cesare, has more than 750,000 followers on X and 1.75 million subscribers on YouTube. He is from Nottingham but has denied reports that he follows the Tricky Trees and is adamant that he supports United. However, he admitted to Four Four Two that he used to go and watch Forest as a child.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? It remains to be seen whether Goldbridge is compelled to deliver a rebuke to Parker, a bonafide former United player. Time will tell.