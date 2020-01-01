Man Utd dealt Sancho blow as Dortmund director Zorc claims decision to keep winger is 'final'

The Bundesliga outfit have extended the England winger's contract and claim he is not leaving the club this summer

have been dealt a potential blow in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho, with claiming they have made a "final" decision not to sell the winger this summer.

Sancho is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top transfer target this summer, and there have been ongoing negotiations between the two sides over a potential deal for the former man.

The 20-year-old was named in Dortmund’s squad to travel to for a pre-season training camp on Monday, and BVB sporting director Michael Zorc provided an update on Sancho’s future.

“Jadon Sancho will play with us next season,” he said. “The decision is final. I think that answers all the questions.

"Last summer we adjusted Jadon's salary to match the development of his performances. So in context, we had already extended his contract until 2023 back then."

United are keen to strengthen the right-hand side of their attack this summer, but with financial uncertainty due to the implications of Covid-19, the club are not willing to pay over the odds for any transfer.

Goal can confirm that the outfit want €120 million (£108m/$142m) for the international, and the two clubs were said to be far apart on their negotiations last week despite claims an agreement had been reached.

United were always prepared to walk away from the deal and pursue other targets if a price could not be agreed upon, one of which is winger Kingsley Coman.

Dortmund set their own unofficial deadline of August 10 on the deal, and have been insistent that if a transfer was not confirmed by that date then Sancho would be staying.

It is understood United were not willing to be bound by the "unrealistic" deadline and were not rushing to get the deal done by that date.

It is also understood that Sancho, who has spent the past two years in the Bundesliga, wants a move to Old Trafford, and the latest comments from Zorc show he will have to force a transfer through if he really wants to make the switch back to England.

United have yet to conclude any business in the summer transfer window but are understood to have plans for at least a couple of deals before it shuts in October.

Solskjaer’s side play FC Copenhagen in Cologne on Monday night for a place in the semi-finals.