Man Utd aren't underdogs ahead of Liverpool clash - James

The Red Devils winger declared the club should never view themselves as second best ahead of any match

are refusing to consider themselves as underdogs ahead of Sunday's Premier League showdown against runaway leaders Liverpool.

The Reds are 13 points clear at the top of the table and have 27 more points than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, who sit fifth after 22 games.

The Red Devils are the only team to take points off Jurgen Klopp's men in the league this season however after the duo drew in October.

That result, combined with United's own mindset, means attacker Daniel James was quick to dismiss any talk that they consider themselves underdogs going into the match at Anfield.

"I don't think we go into any game feeling like underdogs," James said via the Daily Mail.

"It's always been like that and something I learned from day one here. We are United.

"It is going to be tough but we go into it feeling positive. We are the only team to have taken points off them already and we'll go full of high hopes.

"It will be a case of doing what we did last time. We were unlucky to only get a draw with them scoring a late equaliser. We will go there with no fear."

While United have continued to struggle for consistency this season, the club have cemented their place further up the table after a shaky start.

James declaring that the Red Devils are more confident as a result with key defensive recruits Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire starting to positively influence the side.

"Last time we played them [ ], we were only a point off the bottom three and under pressure from everywhere," he said.

"The players must have felt that, even though they handled the game fantastically.

"We are more confident, definitely. It is always the foundation of any team to defend well. We spent the majority of our money in the last transfer window on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Maguire because we needed to defend better but also control and dominate.

"Harry has such an authority and he is confident on the ball. We need to be better on the ball than we were last time against Liverpool. You need courage to play there."

While Liverpool will go into the match as strong favourites, Klopp has praised United's quality and backed them to secure Champions League football next season.