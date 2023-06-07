Manchester City vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League final

How to watch the UEFA Champions League final between Man City and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news

Manchester City will take on Inter in the much-awaited 2023 Champions League final on Saturday at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. The finale is set to be a thrilling encounter between two in-form clubs in what promises to be an exciting conclusion to an incredible European season.

City beat the defending champions Real Madrid to get their ticket to the final. They have also won the Premier League and the FA Cup, and are looking to complete a domestic treble this season.

Inter finished third in Serie A this season, 18 points behind league champions Napoli. They beat AC Milan 3-0 on aggregate in the semi-final and will be hoping to be at their best when they take on Pep Guardiola's team.

The Champions League final is always one of the biggest sporting events of the year, and this year's match is sure to be no different. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man City vs Inter kick-off time

Date: June 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm ET Venue: Ataturk Olympic Stadium

The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan will be played on Saturday, June 10 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. Kick-off at 3pm ET for the fans in the United States (U.S.).

How to watch Man City vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+ (sign up here) will broadcast the 2023 Champions League final live on TV and streaming in the United States.

Viewers will also be able to watch the game between Man City and Inter on CBS, TUDN, Univision, fubo and ViX+.

Team news & squads

Man City team news

Guardiola does not have any major injury concerns ahead of his team's big Champions League final against Inter on Saturday.

Defender Kyle Walker picked up a knock after City's FA Cup win over Manchester United and he is the only player whose involvement is doubtful. However, he is expected to recover in time for Saturday's clash.

Erling Haaland has scored 12 goals throughout the 2022-23 Champions League campaign and is the tournament's top scorer. He is a guaranteed starter and will be one to keep an eye on in the final.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias Akanji; Stones, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Ake, Stones, Laporte, Akanji, Gomez, Mendy, Walker, Lewis Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Palmer, Foden, Grealish, Mahrez Forwards: Haaland, Alvarez

Inter team news

Joaquin Correa is unlikely to play a part in the final against Manchester City. However, Milan Skriniar and former Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan are expected to make a comeback on Saturday.

Mkhitaryan is currently recovering from a thigh injury but is expected to recover in time whereas Skriniar was named on the bench against Torino.

Correa's situation is less promising, as he may be unable to participate due to a calf injury sustained during the Coppa Italia final.

Inter predicted XI: Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Brozovic, Dimarco; Dzeko, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Handanovic, Cordaz Defenders: Bastoni, Acerbi, Skriniar, Dimarco, Fontanarosa, Dalbert, De Vrij, Bellanova, Darmian, Zanotti, D'Ambrosio. Midfielders: Brozovic, Asllani, Barella, Calhanoglu, Dumfries, Carboni, Gosens Gagliardini, Mkhitaryan Forwards: Martinez, Lukaku, Dzeko.

Head-to-Head Record

Manchester City and Inter have never played each other except in friendly games. Both have a 3-0 win in the bag in those two games.

Saturday's Champions League final will be the first competitive meeting between these two teams.

Date Match Competition July 31, 2011 Inter 0-3 Man City Friendly July 31, 2010 Inter 3-0 Man City Friendly

Useful links