Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs West Ham
Pep Guardiola has to contend with a glut of injuries when his Manchester City side
Sunday's Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea came at a cost, with both Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho ruled out for the next few weeks.
And Guardiola already had some existing injuries to contend with.
Man City Injuries
John Stones and Gabriel Jesus picked up muscle injuries in the FA Cup win over Newport and are ruled out of Wednesday's game.
Laporte and Fernandinho are not expected to be back until after the March international break, although the Brazilian "could be risked" in the FA Cup game at Swansea, according to Guardiola.
Benjamin Mendy, however, is in contention to feature, though he has only played 27 minutes since injuring his knee in November, and that was in January.
Man City Suspensions
Neither side
Man City Potential Starting Line-Up
While City
Nicolas Otamendi and Vincent Kompany should start at centre-back, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kyle Walker in line to play at full-back.
Ilkay Gundogan is most likely to step in for Fernandinho. The German has a mixed record in the position but has certainly had some good games while deployed there.
David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva should all be fine to play, although the latter did leave Wembley with a slight limp on Sunday.
And there are plenty of options up front despite Jesus' absence, and even if Guardiola wants to rest Raheem Sterling. Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez are two viable options, while Sergio Aguero certainly did not appear tired in a video posted from City's training session on Monday.
West Ham Team News
West Ham
"We have the same players we had in the last game," Manuel Pellegrini told the media. "[Fabian] Balbuena and [Winston] Reid have started doing part of the session with us, which is good news for them."
Carlos Sanchez, Jack Wilshere and Andriy Yarmolenko are long-term absentees
Opta Match Facts
- Manchester City
havewon 10 of their 12 league games against West Ham at the Etihad, drawing 1-1 in January 2008 and losing 1-2 in September 2015.
- West Ham
arewinless in their last six Premier League meetings with Man City (D1 L5), losing the last five by an aggregate scored of 3-17.
- Sergio Aguero has ended on the winning side in each of his last 23 Premier League starts at the Etihad for Man City, scoring 29 goals and assisting seven in those matches.
- David Silva has scored more goals in all competitions against West Ham as a Manchester City player than he has vs any other opponent (6).
- West Ham
havelost 19 of their 22 away Premier League matches against the reigning champions (W1 D2), with their only win coming against Manchester United in December 2001 under Glenn Roeder.
TV Coverage & Kick Off Time
Kick off is 20:00 GMT (15:00 ET) on Wednesday.