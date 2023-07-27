Man City and Spain legend David Silva announces retirement from football after suffering ACL injury

David Silva has announced his retirement from football at the age of 37 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Silva forced to hang up his boots

Has suffered serious knee injury

Brings glittering career to an end

WHAT HAPPENED? Silva has said an emotional farewell to football after sustaining a serious injury in pre-season. The former Manchester City and Spain star has admitted it's a "sad day" as he hangs up his boots after almost two decades in professional football.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Spain international was nicknamed 'El Mago' during his career, due to his magical footballing ability. He came through the youth ranks at Valencia before heading to Manchester City and becoming a true club legend. Silva won four Premier League titles and two FA Cups during his time at the Premier League club and saw his contribution honoured with a statue outside the ground. The forward left after 436 appearances for Manchester City and returned to Spain to play for Real Sociedad, winning the Copa del Rey in his first season back in La Liga. Silva was also a key player for the Spain national team, lifting the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Today is a sad day for me. Today it is time to say goodbye to what I have dedicated my whole life to. Today it is time to say goodbye to my colleagues, who are like family to me. I will miss you very much," he said. "Ches (Valencia), Armeros (Eibar), Celtinas (Celta Vigo), Citizens (Man City) and Txuri Urdines (Real Sociedad)…thank you because you have made me feel at home."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? It's not clear what Silva plans to do next, although he has previously admitted he could be tempted into management after his playing days are over.