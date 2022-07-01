Man City's owners set to buy Italian club Palermo in €13m takeover

Newly-promoted Serie B club set to join portfolio that features 10 other clubs around the world including MLS side New York City FC

Manchester City's owners are close to completing a deal to buy Italian club Palermo, sources in Italy have told GOAL.

The City Football Group (CFG) have held talks with the Serie B club about becoming the 11th club in their portfolio.

Palermo have had financial difficulties in recent years and went bankrupt in 2019 before being reformed as a phoenix club in the fourth-tier of Italian football.

Article continues below

Why are City Football Group buying Palermo?

GOAL understands that senior CFG figures discussed a potential deal for the Sicilian club at the end of last season.

Despite being in Serie C, the club attracted attendances of over 31,000 for their end-of-season play-off matches in May and June.

Palermo have reached three Coppa Italia finals in their history and players to have featured for the club in recent years include Paulo Dybala, Javier Pastore and Edinson Cavani.

How much will the Palermo takeover cost?

GOAL understands that the purchase of 80 per cent of the club shares will cost between €12 million and €13 million.

How would Palermo fit in the City Football Group?

The Premier League champions are the flagship club in the group, which has 10 teams on four continents including MLS side New York City FC.

CFG's other clubs are Girona in Spain, Troyes in France and Lommel in Belgium where City often send players on loan to gain experience.

They also own Australian club Melbourne City, Montevideo City Torque in Uruguay, Mumbai City in India and Sichuan Jiuniu in China as well as being a minority shareholder of Japanese club Yokohama F. Marinos.

Club Country Man City England Girona Spain Troyes France Lommel Belgium Melbourne City Australia Montevideo City Torque Uruguay Mumbai City India Sichuan Jiuniu China New York City United States Yokahama F. Marinos Japan

The CFG is majority owned by Abu Dhabi owner Sheikh Mansour, with significant minority shareholdings held by Silver Lake and China Media Capital.

It was understood to have expressed interest in acquiring Dutch side NAC Breda earlier this year but it was met with a backlash from fans.