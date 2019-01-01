Luis Suarez open to MLS move if he leaves Barcelona

The Uruguayan referred to a switch to the United States as a "nice possibility" and feels that the competition has improved over the years

forward Luis Suarez has declared that he could well be interested in a move to as his long-term future at Camp Nou appears increasingly uncertain.

Suarez has proved a capable foil for Lionel Messi over the years since joining the club from in 2014 and has scored 185 goals in 260 appearances in all competitions.

At 32 he is approaching the latter years of his playing career, however, with Barca exploring their options with a view to signing an alternative to the Uruguayan ready for the 2020-21 season.

As revealed by Goal, both Erling Haaland and Lautaro Martinez are on the Liga champions' radar, with Suarez, whose contract expires in 2021, unlikely to be given a new deal beyond that.

And asked about a possible switch to the United States in the future, Suarez spoke glowingly of MLS and how a potential move could be an attractive one to him.

He told ESPN: "MLS is a competition which has grown a lot in the last few years and you can see that with the young players that have moved there in the last two years, above all the South Americans.

"That shows that the league wants to grow and not just bring in players of a certain age that are going to retire there. They look for that mix to make the league better.

"I have a contract with Barca and I am very happy here. In the future you never know, it's an attractive league.

"Given that I have been lucky to have had success at the top level for a long time, what I would look out for [next] is stability for my family and the well-being of my children. They would all make the decision along with me and the United States is a nice possibility."

Suarez also discussed former club Liverpool's hopes of winning a first top-flight title in 30 years and believes that they have what it takes to go the distance under Jurgen Klopp this season.

He said: "[Winning the Premier League] is difficult because the season is very long. But they have a nice advantage at the moment and with this current Liverpool side, it's complicated [to imagine] them letting that slip.

"But we all know how football is. They had a similar advantage at one stage last season and, in the end, won the league.

"We were close to winning the league at Liverpool with young players. We almost managed it without the budget they have today. Given everything Liverpool are now, to have won it then would have had more merit."