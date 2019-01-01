Luis Suarez: Everyone would like to play for Klopp!

The Uruguayan remains a big Liverpool fan and suggests that he'd like to link up with the German head coach at some point in his career

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has said that he would relish the opportunity to play under Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, but admits that the chances of it happening any time soon are unlikely.

Suarez is a former Anfield favourite, having scored 69 goals in 110 appearances for the club after joining from Ajax in 2011, and was the Reds' top scorer in the 2013-14 season as the Merseyside outfit narrowly missed out on their first top-flight title since 1990.

The striker's goals-to-games ratio has since reached new heights following his move to Barca - the 31-year-old having bagged an incredible 125 strikes in 149 Liga matches with assistance from one of football's most creative minds in Lionel Messi.

Suarez's exit from Anfield inevitably spelled a downturn in form for Liverpool, though they have since re-established themselves as a genuine force at home and abroad due to the exploits of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Under the guidance of Klopp, the trio represent a free-scoring style of football the club hasn't seen since Suarez's successful 'SAS' partnership with Daniel Sturridge, and the Champions League winner admits he is a big admirer of the German.

“Currently we work for two different clubs, so that's not an issue for me at the moment,” Suarez told 11Freunde when asked if he'd like to play for the former Borussia Dortmund coach. “But yes, every player would like to train under Jurgen Klopp.”

Currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table, four points ahead of reigning champions Manchester City, Liverpool have a fantastic chance to end their long-standing title drought, and Reds-loving Suarez believes there is more to come from his former side.

“Anyone who has ever played at Liverpool remains connected to the club for a lifetime,” he said. “The team plays terrific football and I am very interested to see how they do this year. I think we can still expect a lot.”

Suarez's Barcelona return to action with a Copa del Rey clash with Sevilla on Wednesday evening, while Liverpool's next match sees them host Leicester City in the Premier League on Wednesday, January 30.