How to watch Louisiana Tech vs Coastal Carolina NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-6) and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-5) will square off Tuesday night in the Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Coastal Carolina limps into bowl season after a rough finish to the regular year, capped by a lopsided 59-10 loss to James Madison. The Chanticleers ended the season third in the Sun Belt East with a 5-3 conference mark but enter this matchup on a three-game skid.

Louisiana Tech, meanwhile, heads to Shreveport with momentum on its side. The Bulldogs wrapped up the regular season with a 42-30 win over Missouri State on November 29 and have now won back-to-back games. La Tech finished tied for fourth in Conference USA at 5-3 and will look to keep its late-season surge rolling under the bowl lights.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Louisiana Tech and the Coastal Carolina NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Louisiana Tech vs Coastal Carolina: Date and tip-off time

The Bulldogs will face off against the Chanticleers in an exciting NCAAF game on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET or 11:00 am PT at the Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Date Tuesday, December 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET or 11:00 am PT Venue Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium Location Shreveport, Louisiana

How to watch Louisiana Tech vs Coastal Carolina on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Louisiana Tech vs Coastal Carolina team news & key performers

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs team news

Louisiana Tech has been far more productive offensively, averaging 27.8 points per game, which puts them comfortably in the middle of the national rankings. The Bulldogs move the ball effectively on the ground, piling up 196.6 rushing yards per game, and add another 167.9 yards per game through the air.

Quarterback Blake Baker has been efficient when healthy, completing 66 percent of his passes for 1,251 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. Clay Thevenin has powered the rushing attack with 605 yards and eight touchdowns on 121 carries, while Eli Finley leads the receiving corps with 37 catches for 440 yards.

On the defensive side, Louisiana Tech has been much more reliable, giving up just 21.3 points per game. The Bulldogs allow 242.3 passing yards and 143.5 rushing yards per contest, numbers that stack up well compared to Coastal Carolina’s struggles.

Injury concerns loom large for Louisiana Tech, however. Quarterbacks Blake Baker (knee) and Evan Bullock have both been ruled out, while wide receiver David Pierro and kicker Drew Henderson are listed as questionable heading into the matchup.

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers team news

Coastal Carolina has had trouble lighting up the scoreboard this season, putting up just 22.8 points per game, a figure that places them near the bottom nationally. The Chanticleers lean slightly more on the ground attack, averaging 165.1 rushing yards per contest, while their passing game has produced 157.8 yards per outing.

Quarterback Tad Hudson has completed 55.6 percent of his throws, accounting for 942 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. JaVin Simpkins has been the engine of the run game, carrying the ball 115 times for 568 yards and a pair of scores. Through the air, Cameron Wright has emerged as Hudson’s top target with 24 receptions for 274 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Coastal Carolina has struggled to slow opposing offenses. The Chanticleers are surrendering 33.9 points per game, one of the worst marks in the country, while allowing 261.7 yards passing and 222.5 yards rushing per contest.