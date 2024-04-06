How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Vancouver Canucks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and everything you need to know

How to watch the NHL match between Los Angeles Kings vs Vancouver Canucks, as well as team news

Two high-flying NHL outfits square off at the Crypto.com Arena as table-toppers Vancouver Canucks face Los Angeles Kings in an intriguing battle.

Los Angeles Kings are currently fourth in the Pacific Division with statistics of 40-25-11 in the NHL this term. The side have scored 3.08 goals per game and have conceded 2.57 per game with penalty kill percentage of 84.6%

Vancouver Canucks, on the other hand, are seeded at the summit of the Pacific Division with two wins in their previous three games. The Canucks have scored 102 points this season with 47 wins and 21 defeats as they are averaging 3.42 goals per game.

Los Angeles Kings vs Vancouver Canucks : Date & puck drop time

Los Angeles Kings welcome Vancouver Canucks to the illustrious Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The two sides are scheduled to face off on 6 April, 2024 with puck drop slated for 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT in the US.

Date 6 April 2024 Puck drop time 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Arena Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Vancouver Canucks on TV & stream live online

The match between the Kings and Canucks will be shown live on TV on ROOT SPORTS Northwest. The fixture will also be available to stream live on ESPN+.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

People in Canada can also watch this NHL fixture on TSN3's streaming service, which offers full coverage of this thrilling NHL match for Canadian viewers. Fans in New York can tune into the ROOT-NW and SCRIPPS for live action so they don't miss the action from a thrilling encounter between the Kings and the Canucks.

Los Angeles Kings vs Vancouver Canucks and Injury Reports

Kings roster key players and injury reports

Kings will bank on the services of Adrian Kempe who has the highest assists for his side with 43 assists and 25 goals contributing towards 68 points.

Kevin Fiala has also bashed 68 points for the home side on the back of 26 goals and 42 assists as he'll be vying to add to his tally.

Trevor Moore has scored the highest goals for the Los Angeles Kings with 29 goals and 24 assists scoring 53 points.

Phillip Danault (day-to-day), Alex Turcotte (injured reserve), Carl Grundstrom (injured reserve), and Phoenix Copley (injured reserve) are on the list of absentees.

Canucks roster, key players, and injury reports

J.T Miller has the highest points for the Canucks as he's thundered 35 goals and 61 assists contributing to 96 points.

Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson are following up closely with the former scoring 16 goals and 70 assists (86 points) and the latter bashing 33 goals and 52 (85 points) assists for the Canucks.

The visitors have Thatcher Demko and Tucker Poolman listed as injured reserves with Demko nursing a knee injury.

Recent results and Schedule

Kings recent results

Date Opposition Result 4 April, 2024 San Jose (W) 2-1 3 April, 2024 Seattle (W) 5-2 1 April, 2024 Winnipeg (L) 4-3 30 March, 2024 Calgary (L) 4-2 28 March, 2024 Edmonton (L) 4-1

Canucks Recent Results