Lloris defends 'disgrace' assessment of Spurs and states full commitment to Mourinho's cause

The French goalkeeper held nothing back after seeing Tottenham dumped out of Europe, but insists everyone in north London feels the same

Hugo Lloris has defended his "disgrace" assessment of Tottenham and claims to be fully committed to the club and their ongoing pursuit of major silverware.

The France international goalkeeper pulled no punches after seeing Spurs sent tumbling out of the Europa League by Dinamo Zagreb, with the World Cup winner telling BT Sport: "It's just a disgrace. I hope everyone in the changing room feels responsible."

Such scathing comments inevitably attracted plenty of interest, with not all of it positive, but Lloris stands by what he said and says everyone in Jose Mourinho's squad is pulling in the same direction.

Article continues below

What has been said?

Lloris has told Sky Sports on the reaction to his harsh criticism: "I heard, obviously, but I did not need to listen to the comments. As a captain, you have a responsibility to go in front of the camera after this big failure in the Europa League.

"It is a competition that we all said was a target for a trophy. To lose against Dinamo Zagreb is something, for me, that you cannot accept.

"It is not a lack of respect. It is just that when you have standards as a club, this ambition to win, and especially to fail in that way, after winning the first leg 2-0, it was just an honest statement on that.

"It was a way to share the responsibility. I am the first one to be guilty. But it is not only me. It is the players. It is the manager. It is the coaching staff. It is the club, you know?"

Is Lloris happy at Spurs?

The 34-year-old has been with Tottenham since 2012, taking in 365 appearances to date, and claims to be happy in his current surroundings despite the frustration that certain results may cause.

He added: "It has been nine years.

"If I am still here it is because I really care about the club. Those things affect me as a professional and they affect me as a person."

Can Mourinho deliver silverware?

While the global game has been conquered with his country, Lloris is still waiting on a first medal with Spurs.

They are through to this season's Carabao Cup final, with Manchester City set to be faced on April 25, and there is a desire on the part of everyone at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to bring a 13-year barrn run on the trophy front to a close.

"Success, I don't know. It has been a hard season. If you talk to all the players in the changing room and you ask them what they want, they will say it is to win trophies," Lloris said on the club's immediate plans.

"The most difficult thing is to do it, obviously.

"It all depends on how we finish the season. There is a final to win and if we win that trophy it will be positive. It will not clean the season because a defeat like the one against Zagreb is one that is still hurting. The Europa League was an ambition, a target.

"But there are still a few things to save the season and we have to fight to save them. We will give everything, do as well as we can, and see where we are after the last game. We have a responsibility not to give up and go to the end with big games ahead.

"There is a season to finish and we want to finish it in the best way."

Further reading