Liverpool's Adekanye set for Lazio switch

The Netherlands youth international has declined to sign a new deal at Anfield and will instead continue his career in the Italian capital

Liverpool youngster Bobby Adekanye is set to join Lazio on a free transfer at the end of the season, Goal can reveal.

The 19-year-old forward has taken the decision to run down his Reds contract, which will enable him to move to Serie A as a free agent next summer.

Liverpool had been keen to extend the Nigeria-born Dutch youth international’s deal at Anfield, but were left frustrated by the delaying tactics of his agent, Junior Minguella, during negotiations.

And Goal understands that Minguella has negotiated a pre-contract agreement with Lazio which will take Adekanye to the Italian capital, earning the agent a hefty fee in the process. Sources say this deal was agreed as far back as November, with Liverpool having only recently been made aware of the situation.

Adekanye joined the Reds from Barcelona in 2015, and has been a regular fixture in their under-18, under-19 and under-23 sides since.

He had previously played for both Ajax and PSV, and was a key member of Steven Gerrard’s under-19 team which reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Youth League last season. This season, he has started regularly for Neil Critchley’s under-23s.

The Reds are preparing to recall Ben Woodburn from his loan spell at Sheffield United when the transfer window re-opens later this week.

Woodburn has not featured for the Blades since November 3, and has made just two starts since joining on a season-long deal in August. The Welsh international recently returned to Merseyside for treatment on an ankle injury, and has featured twice for the Reds’ under-23 team in recent weeks.

Sheffield United are set to sign Kieran Dowell from Everton on a six-month loan deal, allowing Liverpool to re-assess Woodburn’s situation in the New Year.

The 19-year-old will have no shortage of suitors as he looks to put a difficult first half of the campaign behind him. Liverpool were inundated with offers from Championship clubs in the summer, but will take their time before making a decision on what to do with the talented teenager in the second half of the season.