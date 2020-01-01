‘Liverpool can only sign cover, not starters’ – Owen sees no weak spots in Klopp’s side

The ex-Reds striker says the starting line-up of the Premier League champions is so strong that it will be impossible to improve in the next window

will struggle to find any player in the next transfer window that could slot straight into their starting XI, says Michael Owen, with the Premier League champions merely shopping around for cover.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he is unlikely to spend big when another market opens for business.

That is partly due to the financial implications of a coronavirus outbreak that has impacted clubs around the world, but also down to the fact that there are no obvious gaps to fill at Anfield.

The general consensus is that greater depth is required in the Reds’ attacking ranks, while a reliable back-up to Andy Robertson at left-back would be useful.

Any deals in those departments will, however, see Liverpool spending for the sake of it, with there no glaring weaknesses to be found in the side that has just wrapped up a record-breaking title triumph.

Owen admits as much, with the former Reds striker telling Premier League Productions: “Look at their team at the moment.

“Of course they have James Milner, who is getting on in years but he’s the perfect type of player to have around the dressing room to come off the bench.

“The main bulk of the squad is at the right age, they’ve certainly got a good few years to play together at the top of their game.

“Certain teams, like City, you can say: ‘Right, Fernandinho is getting on now, the full-backs are getting weaker’, there’s certain areas they can improve.

“But I don’t see that with Liverpool. I’m not being biased at all but I don’t see players that can come in.

“Maybe there’s players that can come in as cover for striker or cover as left-back but nobody’s saying someone can go straight into the team.”

While conceding that Liverpool will find it difficult to strengthen over the summer, Owen admits that Klopp may need to do something in order to prevent an ambitious chasing pack from closing in on the newly-crowned kings of English football.

He added: “I think they’re [Liverpool] a very, very strong team that’s probably going to be strong for some time.

“That’s not to say they can’t be caught. are a phenomenal team and if they turn it on we’re going to have a great title race.

“ are the first team outside those two that spring to mind because they’re improving at a rapid rate.

“ are showing a lot of intent with their signings. They’ve been banned from signing players for some while but now they’re making a big splash and they’ve got some youngsters coming in.

“Frank Lampard looks like he has the bit between their teeth. There’s lots of teams that look like they could do it [challenge] but I think they’re the main two [as well as City].”