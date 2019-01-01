Liverpool confirm squad for Champions League final

Roberto Firmino made the trip, while Harry Kane and Harry Winks were deemed fit enough to travel with Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp has finalised his 23-man squad that will travel to Madrid to face in the final at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday evening.

As expected, Naby Keita misses out through injury having failed to recover in time from a 'very serious' adductor issue picked up in the Reds' semi-final first-leg clash with .

There is hope, however, that the diminutive midfielder will be fit to represent his country at the Africa cup of nations, with Guinea having included the 24-year-old in their provisional squad.

Doubts had also been raised over the fitness of forward Roberto Firmino, who had been struggling with a muscle injury picked up on April 21.

Klopp, however, indicated on Tuesday that the former man would play some part, stating: “Everything is fine. What we saw so far looked really good, I'm pretty sure he will be fine.”

The German trainer's assessment has rung true, with Firmino having been included in the travelling party that will be eager to end a long-term trophy drought at one of Europe's most storied clubs.

Full Liverpool squad:

Goalkeepers – Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Simon Mignolet

Defenders – Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Alberto Moreno

Midfielders – Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Giorginio Wijnaldum

Attackers – Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Daniel Sturridge, Xherdan Shaqiri, Rhian Brewster

While Liverpool travelled to on Friday, Tottenham made the trip two days earlier, with both star striker Harry Kane and midfielder Harry Winks deemed fit enough to make the trip.

Pochettino, however, has remained coy on whether captain Kane will feature from the start – or at all.

Full Tottenham squad:

Goalkeepers – Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm, Paulo Gazzaniga, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders – Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Kyle Walker-Peters, Juan Foyth, Serge Aurier, Ben Davies

Midfielders – Harry Winks, Victor Wanyama, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, George Marsh, Oliver Skipp

Attackers – Heung-min Son, Harry Kane, Erik Lamela, Fernando Llorente, Lucas Moura

After a recent tweak in UEFA regulations, both Klopp and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino will be able to name up to 12 substitutes for the big game.