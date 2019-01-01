Liverpool complete signing of Fulham teenager Elliott

have completed their second signing of the summer after confirming the arrival of teenager Harvey Elliott.

Elliott links up with the Merseyside outfit after a memorable campaign at Craven Cottage during which he became the Premier League's youngest ever player.

He could make his first appearance for the Reds on Sunday after being named in their squad to face at Murrayfield.

The arrival of 16-year-old Elliott is being seen as something of a coup at Anfield, with the Reds beating off interest from the likes of , , and to sign the forward.

But it is understood that Elliott's support of Liverpool was enough to persuade him to swap west London for Merseyside.

Given Elliott's age, he will not be able to sign a professional contract with the Reds until his 17th birthday in April 2020, but that would not stop Jurgen Klopp from including him in his first-team squad should he wish.

Fulham will be owed a substantial compensation fee for Elliott's transfer having nurtured him through their academy.

