Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lukaku told he can leave Manchester United

Sarri wants to stay at Chelsea
Following his side's 4-1 Europa League final win over Arsenal, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri reiterated his desire to stay at Stamford Bridge.
Sarri has been linked with a move to Juventus, who are searching for a new manager following the departure of Massimiliano Allegri.
Lukaku told he can leave Manchester United
Inter and Juventus are both chasing the Belgian striker
Manchester United officials have told striker Romelu Lukaku that he is free to leave the club, according to The Sun.
After showdown talks, the United hierarchy have made it clear they will allow Lukaku to join Inter should the Serie A side offer more than the £75 million ($95m) United paid for his services two years ago.
Juventus are also monitoring Lukaku's situation but Inter are in pole position to land the 26-year-old.
'I think it is goodbye' - Hazard bids farewell to Chelsea
Eden Hazard appeared to confirm his Chelsea exit after scoring twice in his side's 4-1 Europa League final defeat of Arsenal.
The Belgian star has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, and said of his future to BT Sport: "I think it's a goodbye but in football you never know."
Tottenham leading the chase for Bergwijn
Tottenham are leading the chase for PSV winger Steven Bergwijn, Sky Sports News reports.
Bergwijn impressed Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino when the teams faced off in the Champions League group phase this season.
Manchester Untied are also interested in the 21-year-old, who could cost up to £35 million ($44m).
Atletico have not made contact over Cavani
Atletico Madrid have not made contact with PSG over a move for Edinson Cavani, according to Le Parisien.
Previous reports indicated that the Uruguay striker had agreed terms with Atletico but those claims appear to be wide of the mark.
Cavani reportedly wants to stay with PSG until his contract expires at the end of next season.
Villa to make £20m bid for Maupay
Aston Villa are set to make a £20 million ($25m) offer for Brentford striker Neal Maupay, reports The Sun.
Villa are looking to reload ahead of their return to the Premier League, and have identified the 22-year-old for a club-record bid.
Maupay scored 25 goals in the Championship for Brentford last season.