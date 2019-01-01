January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Balotelli set to join latest new club

Emery wants to keep Ramsey until the summer
Arsenal manager Unai Emery is not prepared to release Aaron Ramsey until his contract is up in the summer, reports the Mirror.
The Welshman, who is now free to negotiate a free transfer with overseas clubs, has attracted strong interest from Juventus.
But Emery does not want to compromise his squad as they fight on three separate fronts and has told Arsenal chiefs that he will not allow a January sale in a bid to earn a fee from the midfielder.
Balotelli close to finding latest club
Striker ready to leave Nice for Ligue 1 rivals
Mario Balotelli is inching towards a Ligue 1 switch as the Nice striker prepares to move to Marseille, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The former Liverpool, Manchester City and AC Milan forward has long been linked with an exit from the Cote d'Azur club, where he has played since 2016.
Marseille would be his sixth professional team since making his debut for Inter in 2007.
Man United to reject bids for Bailly
Manchester United will not allow Eric Bailly to leave Old Trafford during the current transfer window, according to the Telegraph.
Arsenal and AC Milan have both shown interest in the defender, who is out of contract in June 2020.
Sevilla want Chelsea's Morata
Sevilla have offered unsettled Alvaro Morata a way out of Chelsea with a January loan move, according to the Sun.
Morata has struggled to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge since moving from Real Madrid in 2017.
But he will only be allowed to leave if Chelsea succeed in their efforts to land Gonzalo Higuain.
Munir will not sign new Barca deal
Munir has informed Barcelona that he will not sign a new deal at Camp Nou, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The forward, 23, is out of contract at the end of the current season.
Sevilla, West Ham and Napoli are among the clubs who have expressed interest in a free transfer.