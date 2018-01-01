Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid, Man City agree Diaz deal

The youngster will join the European champions on a six-year contract

Real Madrid and Manchester City have agreed a fee for Brahim Diaz to join the European champions in January, reports Marca.

Diaz's contract expires in June, but Madrid have agreed a fee of €15 million plus add ons (£14m/$17m) that will allow him to join next month.

The youngster will sign a six-year deal with the club and earn €3.5 million per season, with the club set to announce the deal next week.