Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool to reward Klopp for Champions League win with new £10m deal

Liverpool to reward Klopp with new £10m deal
The German manager still has three years left on his current contract
Liverpool are set to reward Jurgen Klopp for his Champions League win with a new deal worth £10 million ($13m) per season, reports The Daily Mail.
Klopp, who took over the Reds in 2015, has a contract currently with three years left to run, paying him £7m ($9m) per season.
But Liverpool ownership want to show their commitment by locking down the 51-year-old to an even longer and more lucrative deal.
Tottenham to spend big to keep Pochettino around
Tottenham are planning on backing manager Mauricio Pochettino in the transfer market to keep him at the club, according to the Mirror.
Spurs have not made a new signing since January 2018, but still reached the Champions League final under the Argentine's guidance.
With Pochettino one of the most sought-after managers in world football, Spurs know they must end their transfer drought in a big way this summer.
Financial Fair Play could prevent Lukaku move to Inter
Inter's need to raise £40 million (€45m/$51m) to avoid a Financial Fair Play violation could prevent a move for Romelu Lukaku, according to The Sun.
Antonio Conte is targeting the Manchester United striker this summer as Inter look to move on from Mauro Icardi.
But the club must raise £40m by the end of June, and will be unable to add Lukaku's salary and transfer fee to their books unless they do so.
Giampaolo could bring Andersen & Praet to Milan
Sampdoria manager Marco Giampaolo could bring Joachim Andersen and Dennis Praet to Milan if he becomes manager, reports Corriere dello Sport.
Milan are closing in on naming Giampaolo their new manager, with the 52-year-old planning on implementing a 4-3-1-2 system at San Siro.
Should he move to Milan, Giampaolo may be able to convince two of his biggest stars at Sampdoria to join him at his new club.
Conte turned down Spurs earlier this year
Antonio Conte turned down the chance to manage Tottenham earlier this season, according to Calciomercato.
With Mauricio Pochettino eyeing a move to Real Madrid or Manchester United, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy offered Conte €10 million (£9m/$11m) per season to take over.
Conte decided to turn down Spurs due to their history of a lack of investment in the transfer market, and instead landed with Inter this week.