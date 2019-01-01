Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Neymar could block Hazard from Real Madrid

Torreira expecting to spend 'a long time' at Arsenal
Lucas Torreira is hoping to spend “a long time” at Arsenal after joining the club this past summer.
The midfielder has impressed so far during his short stay with the club and says he is proud to link up with "world-class" team-mates like Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette.
Simpson completes Leyton Orient return
Jay Simpson has returned to Leyton Orient following a stint with the Philadelphia Union in MLS.
Simpson scored two goals in 27 total appearances for the Union after joining the club in 2017.
The forward previously featured for Leyton Orient from 2014-17, making 85 appearances while scoring 13 goals.
Dortmund and Gladbach after Lukebakio
Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchendladbach are both chasing Dodi Lukebakio, according to Bild.
Lukebakio currently features for Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan from Watford, where he moved in 2018 from Anderlecht in his native Belgium.
Dusseldorf have no purcahse option, but are hoping to hang on to the Belgian winger after the loan expires this summer.
Petit: I never heard of Jorginho before Chelsea move
Emmanuel Petit says he never heard of Jorginho before the Italian joined Chelsea while adding that he doesn't see the midfiedler as the right fit for the club.
Jorginho's role has come under fire as Chelsea have struggled in recent weeks, and Petit piled on the criticism by saying Jorginho should not get preferential treatment of N'Golo Kante.
Impact sign Nigerian striker on loan
The Montreal Impact have signed Nigerian striker Orji Okwonkwo on loan from Bologna, the MLS club announced.
The 21-year-old forward has played the last three seasons in Italy with Bologna, scoring three goals in 27 Serie A matches.
He additionally spent half-a-season on loan in Serie B with Brescia, where he scored one goal in 13 games with four starts.
Stuttgart appoint Hitzlsperger
Stuttgart have announced the departure of sporting director Michael Reschke, with former player Thomas Hitzlsperger taking over in the role.
Hitzlsperger made 52 appearances for Germany during his playing career and played from the club from 2005-10.
Arsenal scout Suso and Barella
Arsenal sent scouts to watch Suso and Nicolo Barella in action at the weekend, according to Tuttomercatoweb.
Gunners scouts were in attendance as Suso's Milan side defeated Barella and Cagliari 3-0 on Sunday at San Siro.
Arsenal are looking for a replacment for Juventus-bound Aaron Ramsey, and could look to Italy in the summer market.
Orlando City interested in Nani
MLS side Orlando City are hoping to move for Sporting CP midfielder Nani, according to Marca.
The 32-year-old has enjoyed a solid campaign with the Portuguese side, scoring nine goals in 26 appearances this season.
Nani's former club Valencia retain a sell-on clause and could be set to recieve 40 per cent of any transfer.
Pozuelo wants Toronto FC move
Genk midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo has said he hopes the Belgian club will let him join Toronto FC.
TFC have made a bid of €8 million ($9m) for the 27-year-old, matching his release clause, and he has confirmed he would like to join the MLS side.
"The last contract...contained a release clause of €8m and now a club is willing to pay that amount," Pozuelo told Voetbalkrant.com.
"That bid also meets my personal expectations and that is why I made it clear to Genk that I want to be transferred to that club."
Dortmund join chase for Wan-Bissaka
Borussia Dortmund have joined the race for Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, The Sun reports.
The 21-year-old has broken through in a hugely impressive campaign so far, drawing attention from Manchester City and Chelsea as well.
Wan-Bissaka, who has been tipped for a first England call-up soon, is rated at £40 million ($52m).
Courtois: Nobody turns Real Madrid down
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has explained his decision to leave Chelsea for a move to the Blancos.
The Belgium international swapped Stamford Bridge for the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2018.
Arsenal may end up 'looking elsewhere' following Suarez loan
Ray Parlour says Arsenal may very well end up “looking elsewhere” for a permanent midfielder as the club is determined not to play Barcelona’s “game” when it comes to Denis Suarez.
Parlour says Arsenal will not pay a "ridiculous fee" for Suarez, who joined the club in January on loan.
Chelsea don't want to sack Sarri as Granovskaia remains supportive
Chelsea do not with to sack Maurizio Sarri as director Marina Granovskaia will support the manager until Champions League football looks unatainable, according to the Times.
It's been a rough week for Chelsea, who were thrashed 6-0 by Manchester City with reports now swirling that the first team was defeated by a youth side in training on Tuesday.
But Sarri's future will be decided on the field over the next few weeks as the club facesa Europa League knockout tie against Malmo, an FA Cup fifth-round clash with Manchester United, the League Cup final against City and a Premier League game against Spurs.
Red Bulls sign Danish forward Jorgensen
The New York Red Bulls have signed Denmark youth international Mathias Jorgensen, the club announced.
The 18-year-old Jorgensen, who has played for the Denmark U-19s and U-18s, joins from Odense Boldklub after firing three goals in 572 minutes with the first team after shining with the youth squad.
“I’m so much looking forward to being a part of the New York Red Bulls,” said Jorgensen. “I will do whatever it takes to achieve success together with my new teammates.”
Spurs interested in former Arsenal target Perisic
Tottenham are interested in former Arsenal target Ivan Perisic, according to Tuttosport (per Calcio Mercato).
Mauricio Pochettino "fell in love" with the Croatian star during the Champions League group stages, the report says, and is now determined to make a push for his signature this summer.
The report adds that Moussa Dembele or Serge Aurier could head the other way to Inter in order to facilitate a deal.
'No big name could have bettered Solskjaer'
Lee Sharpe says that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done "frighteningly well" as Manchester United manager.
The Norwegian has proven to be much better than
James not keen on Premier League
Striker wants Madrid return
James Rodriguez will turn down any offers to come to England and the Premier League at the end of the season, according to Marca.
The Colombia international is currently hoping to return to Real Madrid following his loan with Bayern Munich, though the Bavarian outfit are mulling over whether to exercise their purchase option.
If a future with neither side comes to pass, Juventus is another likely destination – but the striker is cool on any switch to the UK, putting a dent in Arsenal’s hopes of landing his services.
Atletico eye Richarlison move
Everton forward Richarlison could be set to swap the Premier League for La Liga after Atletico Madrid met with his representatives, per AS.
The former Watford striker, who joined ex-manager Marco Silva at Goodison Park, has scored 10 goals for the Toffees this season and is seen as an integral part of the Merseyside club’s plans.
However, Atletico would also be likely forced to part with a hefty transfer fee for the Brazilian, which is likely to remain a major stumbling block.
Foster agrees new St Johnstone deal
Chelsea to fight PSG for Kessie
Chelsea look set to be forced to scrap it out with Paris Saint-Germain for highly-rated Milan man Franck Kessie, per Calcio Mercato.
The Ivory Coast international has been a star at the San Siro this season but is expected to be sold in order to make way for a permanent deal for Blues loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko.
Arsenal are also among the interested parties monitoring Kessie’s availability.
Navas, Marcelo set for Madrid exit
Keylor Navas and Marcelo are among those set to be searching for a new club at the end of the season as Real Madrid prepare for the 2019-20 campaign, according to Don Balon.
Mariano is also among the host of players expected to be shown the door by Florentino Perez and Santiago Solari as they look to reshape Los Blancos for the future.
The club has been linked with numerous big-name signings, with Paul Pogba, Neymar and Harry Kane among those on the rumour mill.
Man Utd join Rabiot hunt
Manchester United have become the latest Premier League side linked with a move for out-of-favour Paris Saint-Germain man Adrien Rabiot, per AS.
The wantaway Frenchman is expected to exit the Ligue 1 side at the end of the season and has attracted a number of interested parties.
The Red Devils join domestic rivals Liverpool and Tottenham in hoping to snap up the 23-year-old’s services.
Signing new striker tough for Liverpool - Owen
Liverpool will struggle to lure a new forward to the club, according to ex-striker Michael Owen.
Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have often been unmoved in the Reds attack this term - making opportunities for others few and far between.
'Sarri spell reminiscent of Mourinho'
Emmanuel Petit can see similarities between Maurizio Sarri's spell at Chelsea and Jose Mourinho's second coming at Stamford Bridge.
Sarri is already under pressure after Manchester City's 6-0 win over the Blues saw them lose for the third time in four Premier League games.
Pogba return to Juventus 'unlikely'
Juventus appear to have given up on bringing Paul Pogba back to the club from Manchester United.
The Frenchman has continued to be linked with re-joining the Serie A champions since he first arrived at Old Trafford.
Trend-setter Sancho thrilled with Dortmund move
Jaden Sancho is delighted to have opened the door for other English youngsters to move to Europe.
The Borussia Dortmund youngster has enjoyed a fine 18 months in the Bundesliga since taking the plunge and leaving Manchester City.
Reiss Nelson has since joined him in Germany at Hoffenheim from Arsenal while Callum Hudson-Odoi has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich, and Sancho has welcomed the influx.
"It's a good feeling, a nice feeling," he told ESPN.
"It's a good thing to give other players the opportunities somewhere else and not just at home.
"Give them a wider vision of what's out there. I'm happy that I've opened doors."
Barca lead chase for Ihattaren
Barcelona are keen to plunder the Eredivisie once more and bring teenager Mohammed Ihattaren from PSV, according to Don Balon.
However, the La Liga champions will be forced to fend off fellow interest from Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Chelsea, Monaco and Borussia Dortmund among others to get their man.
17-year-old Ihattaren has been hailed as the most exciting young Dutch talent since Arjen Robben.
Benzema 'best nine' in world, says Perez
Real Madrid do not need to sign a new striker, says club president Florentino Perez, as they have the best number nine in the world with Karim Benzema, per Marca.
The Los Blancos supremo has played down rumours of a new forward arriving at the La Liga outfit in the summer, instead praising his current key attacker.
“I have read and heard in some media outlets for years that Madrid need to sign a striker when reality clearly shows that Karim Benzema is the best forward in the world,” Perez stated.
Juventus detail Ronaldo deal
Juventus almost signed Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan before moving for Cristiano Ronaldo.
Sporting director Fabio Paratici has documented how the deal went through, after he put two transfer proposals to the Juve hierachy.
West Ham to listen to Masuaku offers
Manuel Pellegrini will consider allowing Arthur Masuaku to leave West Ham United for around £10 million ($13m).
The full-back has endured a tough time at the London Stadium since being signed by Slaven Bilic in 2016.
And with the Hammers having plenty of options in that position, the club are happy to allow him to depart according to The Mirror.
Sarri plotting Chelsea overhaul
Maurizio Sarri has concerns over his Chelsea squad and wants to stage a mass overhaul if he is retained as manager.
The Italian is under pressure after the 6-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City.
But according to The Times Sarri has lost confidence in his squad and wants to major changes - in the event he survives his maiden season.
Spurs consider Sturridge as Kane back-up
Tottenham are monitoring the future of Daniel Sturridge as they consider refreshing their attacking options.
The Liverpool striker is out-of-contract at the end of the season, but facing a betting charge and an independent FA hearing.
But The Mirror understand the 31-year-old is being considered for a free transfer in the summer, as Spurs look to sign a reliable back-up to Harry Kane.
Sturridge faces independent betting hearing
Daniel Sturridge has submitted his plea to The Football Association after being hit with a betting charge last year.
The Liverpool and England forward will have an independent personal hearing regarding bets placed on his exit from Anfield in January 2018, when he joined West Brom on loan.
However, The Daily Mail understand the response to the charge is unknown.
Gold Cup could delay start of Pulisic's Chelsea career
Christian Pulisic is set to be called up into the USMNT squad for this summer's Gold Cup.
And according to The Daily Mail that will delay the start to the winger's career at Chelsea.
The tournament in North and Central America will take place from 15 June to 7 July.
If the US enjoy a successful run it could see Pulisic begin pre-season with the Blues at a later date, with three weeks set aside for players who feature in summer international tournament, to rest.
Chelsea players concerned with Sarri tactics
Chelsea players are concerned that Maurizio Sarri's philosophy is not getting the best out of the squad as currently assembled.
Sarri's sessions have been criticized for his rigid and automatic approach to training as well as the lack of freedom afforded to players on the pitch.
Barca and Real after Jovic
Both Barcelona and Real Madrid are after Eintracht Frankfurt star Luka Jovic, according to Bild.
With 14 goals, Jovic is leading the Bundesliga in scoring and, at just 21 years old, the forward is drawing considerable attention.
The Serbian has scored five further goals in the Europa League and made an appearance at the World Cup this past summer.
Hazard renewal still possible
Borussia Monchengladbach's head of sport Max Eberl says there is a chance Thorgan Hazard could extend his stay with the club.
Hazard has been linked with a move away from the club, but could still stay if the team finds a way to creatively keep him on the books.
Manneh set to sign with FC Cincy
Kekuta Manneh is set to join FC Cincinnati following a stint with Swiss side St. Gallen, according to the Athletic.
The winger's MLS rights belonged to the Columbus Crew, who worked out a deal with the expansion side as he rejoins the league.
Manneh previously featured for the Crew and Vancouver Whitecaps as well as Liga MX side Pachuca.
Juventus' best Bosman signings
Juventus have again dipped into the free transfer market, this time plucking Aaron Ramsey away from Arsenal, signing the midfielder to a four-year contract.
He becomes the second Premier League player to jump to the Serie A champions in the last two seasons, as Emre Can signed with Juve on free from Liverpool last summer.
But that's nothing new for the Old Lady, and with Ramsey the latest to join, Goal looks at the Bianconeri's greatest free transfers.
Sarri's future to be decided in next two weeks
Maurizio Sarri's future at Chelsea could be decided in the next two weeks according to the Telegraph.
Sarri is under pressure to win the Europa League, with Champions League qualification deemed more important than the FA Cup or Carabao Cup, which will force him to use his stars in that competition.
If he does not qualify for the Champions League, either by the top four or Europa League Sarri is likely to be sacked and a poor close to February would see him fired earlier.
Neymar could block Hazard from Real Madrid
The two players are not viewed as compatible and Madrid is prioritising the PSG star
The arrival of Neymar could block any chance for Eden Hazard to land at Real Madrid this summer, according to Don Balon.
Madrid president Florentino Perez is known to have proritised bringing the PSG star to the Bernabeu over Hazard and believes the two players are incompatible.
So if Perez does successfully pry Neymar away from PSG, Hazard will not have Madrid interest to complete his dream move to the European champions.
Skrtel rejected Barcelona in January
Former Liverpool and current Fenerbahce centre-back Martin Skrtel rejected Barcelona in January according to his representatives.
Mithat Halis, who is part of the group who represents the defender, says Skrtel is happy in Istanbul and did not want to sit behind Barcelona's current centre-backs.
"Barcelona wanted to sign him and were insisting on him because they needed a central defender that was a reliable alternative, but the player didn't agree because he did not want to be a substitute for Pique and Umtiti," Halis said.
Orlando City chasing Belgium top-flight defender
Orlando City
Godeau has a deal that lasts through June
Hamsik to Dalian could still happen
Chinese Super League Dalian still is hoping to complete a transfer for Napoli's Marek Hamsik within the next few days, according to Sky Italia (via Gianlucadimarzio.com)
The deal had some setbacks in recent days, but the clubs are hopeful a final agreement can be reached shortly, with Napoli receiving €5 million upfront (£4m/$6m), and €15m in payments over the next year.
Napoli want a final guarantee that Dalian will pay the price agreed.