Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to appoint Solskjaer as permanent boss

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and beyond

Hibs close in on Appleton

2019-02-11T00:24:46Z

Hibernian will appoint Michael Appleton as their new head coach in the next 48 hours, according to Sky Sports.

Appleton will succeed Neil Lennon, who left Easter Road by mutual consent at the end of last month.

Former Blackburn and Oxford Utd boss Appleton has been out of work since leaving his role as Leicester assistant at the end of last season.

Juve leading chase for de Ligt

2019-02-10T23:35:15Z

Juventus are leading the race to sign highly-rated Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to Calciomercato.

Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are also among the clubs to have been linked with the young defender.

However, Juve could be at an advantage as they maintain good relations with de Ligt's agent Mino Raiola, who will play a huge role in deciding the defender's future club.

Sarri - I never hear from Abramovich

2019-02-10T23:24:48Z

Maurizio Sarri insists he would be happy to receive a call from Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich after the club's 6-0 thrashing at Manchester City put his position under further scrutiny.

Sarri finds himself under pressure after this latest defeat, which means Chelsea have now conceded 12 goals in their last three Premier League away games.

PSG keen on Mendy

2019-02-10T23:20:59Z

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing an offer for Lyon defender Ferland Mendy, according to Paris United.

The French champions believe a bid worth in the region of €40million (£35m/$45m) will be enough to land the 23-year-old.

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Mendy in recent days as they seek competition for Jordi Alba.

Valencia to let Lee leave on loan

2019-02-10T23:14:59Z

Valencia will allow young midfielder Lee Kang-in to leave the club on loan next season, according to Superdeporte.

Lee joined Valencia's academy as an 11-year-old in 2011 and was promoted to the Valencia first team at the end of last month.

However, the club think he would benefit from regular senior football so plan to send him out on loan ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Solskjaer set for permanent Man Utd job

2019-02-10T22:41:41Z

Norwegian to be rewarded after fine start in interim charge

Manchester United will appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent manager after his successful spell as interim boss, according to The Sun.

Solskjaer has won 10 out of his 11 games in charge since succeeding Jose Mourinho in mid-December to lift the club back into the Premier League's top four.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was believed to be a leading contender for the job but the board look set to stick with Solskjaer given the stunning impact the Norwegian has had in his short time in the Old Trafford hotseat.

