Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve want Pogba return

Nine senior players leave Derby
Derby County have released their 2018/19 end-of-season retained list on their official website, and nine senior players are leaving.
Efe Ambrose, Alex Pearce, Ashley Cole, David Nugent, Marcus Olsson have not been offered new deals and will leave for free upon the expiry of their contracts, but talks are ongoing with midfielder Craig Bryson.
Meanwhile, Fikyao Tomori, Harry Wilson, Mason Mount and Andy King will all return to their parent clubs following the conclusion of their loan spells.
Porto interested in Pinamonti
Porto are one of a number of clubs after Inter prodigy Andrea Pinamonti, according to FCInter1908.
The striker, 20, spent the season on loan with Frosinoine and has caught the eye of Porto in particular, who would like a loan deal with an obligation to buy at €18m (£16m/$20m).
However, Inter will not even consider less than €20m (£18m/$22.5m) for a player who has courted interest from Ajax and multiple Italian outfits.
Ronaldo wants Rodriguez at Juve
Cristiano Ronaldo is hoping to convince former team-mate James Rodriguez to join him at Juventus, according to Bild.
The Colombian attacking midfielder has spent two years on loan with Bayern Munich, but the Bundesliga champions are not likely to exercise the purchase option in his deal, leaving him in need of a new club, with no future at parent club Real Madrid.
Rodriguez scored seven goals and registered four assists in 20 Bundesliga appearances this season.
Everton to appoint Boa Morte as assistant manager
Everton have identified Luis Boa Morte as their prime candidate to be Marco Silva's new assistant manager, according to the Liverpool Echo.
Silva's long-serving right-hand man Joao Pedro Sousa has departed Merseyside to take on the head coaching role at Portuguese side Famalicao.
Boa Morte has had spells coaching in Sporting's youth set-up and at Portuguese third-tier side Sintrense.
Salvio set to join Boca Juniors
Eduardo Salvio is set to leave Benfica and join Boca Juniors this summer, according to A Bola.
The 29-year-old winger wants to return to his homeland after featuring primarily as a substitute this season.
He still has three years left on his contract, however, but negotiations have commenced between the two clubs.
Cardiff reject Villa's £8m Etheridge bid
Cardiff City have rejected an £8m (€9m/$10m) bid for goalkeeper Neil Etheridge from Aston Villa, according to Wales Online.
Despite the Bluebirds' relegation, the club feel they can retain their star shot-stopper unless a far more substantial bid for his services is made.
The 29-year-old kept 10 clean sheets in a difficult Premier League season and was one of the Welsh side's star performers, but ultimately was unable to prevent their drop back to the Championship.
Juve want Pogba return
The Bianconeri want to bring the central midfielder back to Turin.
Juventus are interested in re-signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United, according to Sky Sports.
The Serie A side have approached the Frenchman's agent, Mino Raiola, and are preparing a bid for the midfielder.
Pogba joined United from Juventus for a club-record £89m in 2016 but has divided opinion over the past three seasons and initially looked set to join Real Madrid.