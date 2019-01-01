Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Atletico Madrid enter Cavani race

Atletico ready to battle United for Cavani
The PSG striker is on the radar of many of Europe's elite as his contract winds down
Atletico Madrid will enter the fray to sign Edison Cavani, according to L'Equipe.
The 32-year-old Uruguay international will be out of contract with Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, and has drawn the attention of a host of clubs across the continent.
PSG are keen to keep Cavani, but face stiff competition from Manchester United, Inter, Juventus as well as his former club Napoli and now Diego Simeone's La Liga side.
Sargent has become a target
U.S. international Josh Sargent has become a target for other clubs, according to his head coach at Werder Bremen, Florian Kohfeldt.
Sargent has started the last three Bundesliga games and his showings there and on international duty will have drawn admiring glances.
"Josh is now at a level where other clubs are looking at him," Kohfeldt told the Bundesliga website of the teenage striker.
Lampard rules out Pulisic loan
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he will "protect" Christian Pulisic as the American struggles to adapt to life at Chelsea.
When asked if the winger might leave on loan in January, Lampard had a one-word answer "No."
“With Christian coming here, we have to protect him for that fact because he’s young,” he added.
Read what else Lampard had to say about the ex-Dortmund man on Goal!
Longstaffs set to dominate Bruce and Charnley meeting
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce will meet with managing director Lee Charnley next week to discuss the situation of several players with expiring contracts.
Top of the list will be the Longstaff brothers, Matty and Sean, who have become vital players at St James' Park despite being 18 and 21, respectively.
Also under discussion will be Jonjo Shelvey, who admits he's playing for a contract, according to the Newcastle Chronicle.
Man Utd target Allegri approached about Everton job
The former Juve boss is a man in demand
Massimiliano Allegri has been approached by a third party to gauge his interest in replacing Marco Silva at Everton, according to Ian McGarry on the Transfer Window Podcast.
Allegri is also thought to be a target of Manchester United, but Everton, who have lost their last four games and are in the Premier League relegation zone, are now in the mix.
The Italian is in no hurry to return to management and may want a club with a greater chance of winning the Premier League than the Toffees.