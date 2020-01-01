Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Coutinho eager to remain at Bayern

Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has set his sights on 's Ruben Dias and Bournemouth's Nathan Ake as he looks to strengthen the club's defence.

With Jan Vertonghen's contract set to expire in the summer, Benfica centre-back Dias has been identified as Mourinho's number one target, with former defender Ake his next best option.

The Daily Express claim that the Spurs manager is also looking at Premier League full-backs Max Aarons and Ben Chilwell as he looks to completely rebuild the club's back line.