Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo and Messi Miami-bound?

Blades eye Phillips swoop
Sheffield United will raid local rivals Leeds United for highly-rated playmaker Kalvin Phillips if they reach Europe, claims The Sun.
The Blades are in line to potentially qualify for either the Champions League or Europa League next season after a sterling campaign under Chris Wilder.
If successful, they would look to bolster their ranks with a deal to sign United stalwart Phillips, who is spearheading the Whites' charge for promotion to the Premier League.
Ruffier's Saint-Etienne future still in doubt
Stephane Ruffier's future with Saint-Etienne remains up in the air after his agent refused to dampen speculation of an exit, per Le 10 Sport.
The goalkeeper has been with the club since 2011, following his arrival from Monaco, but could bring the curtain down on his tenure.
His future at the club? We'll see," agent Patrick Glanz stated.
McGregor poised for Rodgers reunion
Callum McGregor could be poised for a reunion with old boss Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City as the Foxes chase the Celtic man, says The Sun.
Former Bhoys boss Rodgers hopes to bring his former star to the King Power Stadium in case of James Maddison's departure to Manchester United.
The Scotland international would likely be keen on a move to the Premier League to work under his ex-manager once again.
Ronaldo and Messi to Miami?
MLS figures hopeful Portuguese will seek Beckham reunion
Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could make a sensational switch to the MLS to end their careers at David Beckham's Inter Miami, claims The Mirror.
Minnesota United boss Adrian Heath says that he has heard a move could be on the cards for either the Portuguese or the Argentine to head to America to finish their playing days.
Ronaldo would potentially join up with Beckham, the man who he succeeded at Manchester United during his early days where he made his name.