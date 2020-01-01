Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dest set to travel to Barca to complete deal

Cufre leaves Velez for Mallorca
🇦🇷🤝🏻🇪🇸 Braian Cufré continuará su carrera en el @RCD_Mallorca de España. El jugador ya se encuentra en la ciudad ibérica para los chequeos médicos. La transferencia es por el 60% de los derechos económicos del defensor. ¡Éxitos Braian!— Vélez Sarsfield (@Velez) September 26, 2020
Barcelona narrowing in on Depay
Barcelona are pushing to complete the signing of Memphis Depay, reports Mundo Deportivo.
Following the departure of Luis Suarez, Barca are in need of a forward, with Ronald Koeman desperate to make Depay that forward after working with him as manager of the Netherlands.
Barca are unable to make a deal for Lautaro Martinez, as Inter's valuation remains too high, but a €30.7m (£28m/$35.7m) deal for Depay is seen as more doable.
Red Bulls working to add young midfielder
The New York Red Bulls are attempting to sign young midfiedler Caden Clark, according to Once a Metro.
Clark currently featured for the club's USL team, but Minnesota United possess his MLS rights as Clark came up through the club's academy.
The Red Bulls want to integrate Clark to the first team immediately, but must first work out a deal with Minnesota to acquire him.
Dest set to travel to Barcelona
U.S. men's national team defender Sergino Dest is set to travel to Barcelona to complete his move to the Catalan club, reports Esports RAC1.
The fullback said goodbye to his Ajax team-mates following Saturday's 2-1 win over Vitesse, with Dest coming offf the bench in the victory
Dest will head to Barcelona on Sunday to complete his move despite interest fron Bayern Munich.
Man Utd close in on 16-year-old starlet
Manchester United are closing in on 16-year-old starlet Alex Luna, according to the Mirror.
The Argentine, who has also drawn interest from the likes of AC Milan, plays for Atletico Rafaela and scored 16 goals at youth level in 2020 before the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.
Luna may not head to Old Trafford until 2022, though, as Man Utd would let him remain in Argentina to continue his development.
Ramos: Our lives don't depend on signings
Sergio Ramos isn't too concerned about potentiial signings at Real Madrid as the trasnfer window nears its close.
Ramos says there's no reason to worry about the club's transfer activity as he remains confident in the group as a whole.