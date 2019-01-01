Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Madrid to offer Bale and Kroos for Pogba

What are Woodward's plans to appoint Man Utd's technical director?
While 21-year-olds Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been added to Manchester United’s roster so far, supporters have been keen for momentum to be raised in the market as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to stamp his authority on a side which struggled for form and energy at the end of a rollercoaster 2018-19 season.
But what does Ed Woodward plan to do about the vacancy which remains for technical director?
Liverpool seek investigation into Lazio
Liverpool are looking for FIFA to launch an investigation into allegations that Lazio 'tapped up' their former academy player Bobby Adekanye, according to The Sun.
The 20-year-old decided against an extension on Merseyside earlier this month and has now joined the Serie A outfit.
The Reds however feel that the Italian club may have been in contact with Adekanye during the last six months of his deal, in a practice that is forbidden by the sport's governing body.
United to get Bale, Kroos for Pogba
Red Devils to net two players plus lump sum
Manchester United will not only net an extraordinary £70m (€78m/$88m) transfer fee for Paul Pogba from Real Madrid but also Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos in part-exchange, claims the Express.
The Red Devils midfielder and World Cup winner has stoked speculation that his time at Old Trafford is over after something of a muted second spell at the club.
Los Blancos are apparently desperate to bring the Frenchman to Santiago Bernabeu - and are willing to pony up a significant cash fee plus two major players to get their man.
Rodri hails Man City move
Manchester City signing Rodri has lavished praise on his new club, claiming that they belong on the podium among the world's top football teams - while taking aim at Manchester United.
Rodri, 23, was presented as a City player on Thursday after completing a transfer from Atletico Madrid.
With a fee worth €70 million (£63m/$79m) the midfielder becomes the most expensive signing in City history, and signed a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.
Orient reject Spurs bid for Happe
Tottenham have been knocked back in their attempt to sign highly rated centre-back Dan Happe by Leyton Orient, says the Sun.
The defender is also a target of Premier League rivals Leicester City and Norwich City, as well as Leeds United.
The 20-year-old was a member of the Orient squad that claimed promotion back to League 2 from the National League last season.
Milan eye up Bennacer
Milan are close to signing Algeria international Ismael Bennacer from Serie A rivals Empoli, per Calcio Mercato.
The 21-year-old Frenchman had previously been on the radar of Fiorentina but now looks set to make the move to San Siro.
Bennacer would be the latest signing made by Milan this transfer window, following the arrivals of Rade Krunic and Theo Hernandez.