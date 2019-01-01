Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to outbid Barca for De Ligt

Silva may have played last Man City game
Manchester City star David Silva could be departing the Etihad Stadium this summer, according to the Sun.
Silva, 33, has reportedly received a lucrative two-year contract offer to see out the rest of his career at an unidentified Qatari club.
Solskjaer not Ferguson's choice at Man Utd
Club legend wanted Pochettino to take over
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not the preferred managerial option of Sir Alex Ferguson following Jose Mourinho's sacking, reports the Daily Mail.
It was commonly thought that the veteran former boss had given his blessing to Solskjaer to take over at Old Trafford.
But according to the newspaper, Sir Alex had backed Mauricio Pochettino for the job - and additionally feels hurt at being sidelined at United in recent months.
Welbeck wanted by Lazio
Sarri to join Juventus after Pep rejection
After seeing Pep Guardiola reject the chance to become the club's next coach, Juventus have moved closer to landing Maurizio Sarri, claims the Mirror.
Sarri came in for harsh criticism during his first season at Chelsea, despite leading the Blues to Champions League qualification as well as a berth in the Europa League final.
He now has the chance to succeed Massimiliano Allegri in Turin, following Pep's decision to stay in England at the helm of Manchester City.
Man Utd to outbid Barca for De Ligt
Catalans' approach is stalled due to arguments with agent
Manchester United are set to out-maneuver Barcelona with a £70 million ($89m) move for Matthijs de Ligt, reports the Mirror.
The Catalans have long been mooted as the first-choice destination for Ajax's defensive prodigy.
But financial wranglings with De Ligt's agent have opened the window for United, who are prepared to outbid their rivals and meet Mino Raiola's demands.