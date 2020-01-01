Preston move for Charlton's Bonne
Preston are planning a raid on Charlton Athletic for striker Macauley Bonne, claims the Sun.
The forward hit 11 goals in the Championship in 2019-20 after stepping up three divisions and would be available for as little as £500,000 due to the Addicks' acute financial crisis.
Arsenal plan Partey signing after Willian arrival
The capture of Willian from Chelsea is just the start of Arsenal's ambitious summer transfer plans, claims the Daily Star.
Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is the next top target for the Gunners, who also hope to add a defender to their squad for 2020-21.
'If we need new blood, I'll be the first to go' - Pique admits Barca must change
Gerard Pique admitted that Barcelona require wholesale changes to avoid future humiliations like that suffered at the hands of Bayern Munich - even if it means his own days at the club are numbered.
The highly anticipated Champions League quarter final between two of Europe's biggest clubs turned into a procession for Bayern, who waltzed to an 8-2 thrashing over the hapless Blaugrana.
Roma to make new offer for Smalling
Roma are set to make a fresh bid for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, reports GianlucaDiMarzio.com.
The centre-back impressed during a loan spell in Serie A this season, prompting Roma to attempt to make the move permanent.
Barca set to sack Setien
Decision was made minutes after Champions League meltdown
Barcelona have decided to cut short their association with Quique Setien after less than eight months in charges, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The ex-Betis coach lost La Liga to Real Madrid in July and then took Barca to a record 8-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League, sealing his fate.