Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca make Martinez bid as Aubameyang interest cools

Barca make Martinez bid as Aubameyang interest cools
Arsenal striker now their back-up option
Barcelona have made Inter forward Lautaro Martinez their first-choice striking target with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang now only a back-up option, according to the Star.
The Gunners have grown increasingly frustrated with what they feel are attempts by Barca to unsettle Aubameyang, who is into the final 18 months of his contract in north London.
The Spanish club are known admirers of the Gabon international but they have decided instead to step-up their interest in Martinez, having already had an initial bid of around £65 million ($75m) rejected by the Nerazzurri for the Argentine.
Chelsea offered Coutinho
Barcelona have offered Chelsea the chance to sign Philippe Coutinho this summer, according to the Mirror.
The Brazilian's future is increasingly uncertain with Barca keen to sell and loan club Bayern Munich unlikely to make a permanent bid for his services this summer.
As a result the Catalan club will now attempt to offload him back to the Premier League, with Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United also believed to be interested.
Boca keen on Cavani
Boca Juniors are hoping to launch an bid to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer this summer, according to El Pais.
The Uruguyan forward was expected to leave the French champions in January but no move materialised, meaning he will leave as a free agent at the end of the season.
That has alerted Argentine side Boca, who hope to snap up Cavani and form a dream strike partnership with Carlos Tevez.
Man Utd to seal permanent Ighalo deal
Manchester United are ready to sign Odion Ighalo permanently after it emerged his loan from Shanghai Shenhua expires on May 31, a month earlier than most loan deals.
The Mail reports that United are ready to spend around £15 million ($17m) on Ighalo after being impressed with his performances since his January arrival.
It would also ensure the striker would remain at Old Trafford for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign, which is almost certain to finish beyond May because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Players ready to revolt over behind closed doors plans
Players across England have voiced their concern over reports football could resume behind closed doors in order to complete the season, reports the Mirror.
Leagues are under pressure from TV companies to complete the 2019-20 campaign or risk losing millions of pounds in broadcasting contracts, with a resumption behind closed doors at the start of May proposed as a solution.
However, the players are ready to reject that idea because of the risk it poses to both their own and their families health, as well as the extra burden placed on the already stretched emergency services.