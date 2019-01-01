Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to offer Sterling new £450,000-a-week deal

AFC Wimbledon part company with manager Wally Downes
AFC Wimbledon have announced that they have parted company with manager Wally Downes.
The FA hit Downes with a £3,000 fine and suspended him from all football-related activity for 28 days after he admitted to breaching FA betting rules.
Wimbledon, who suspended their boss as soon as the FA charge was issued, confirmed his departure on Sunday night.
Man City to offer Sterling new £450,000-a-week deal
The club are looking to ward off interest from Real Madrid
Manchester City are ready to hand Raheem Sterling a new £450,000-a-week contract, reports the Express.
Sterling only signed a new deal with City in November 2018, with that contract paying him. £300,000 per week.
But with Real Madrid reportedly interested, City want to do everything they can to ensure their star man stays for the long haul.
Lampard says Giroud is right to consider a January move
Frank Lampard has backed Olivier Giroud’s comments that he "doesn’t accept a bench role" at Chelsea, but the Blues boss is aiming to convince the striker to stay at Stamford Bridge for the duration of the season.
Giroud recently expressed frustration while on international duty for France at his lack of minutes for Chelsea this season, and said that he "will make a decision in January" over his future.
A focus on youth this season in west London has seen Tammy Abraham establish himself as the first-choice striker in Lampard’s side, and he is the joint-leading scorer in the Premier League with eight goals.
Hammers wanted Cullen to stay
West Ham United talent Josh Cullen has revealed that initially the Hammers wanted to keep hold of him this summer, but believes by the end of the transfer window a return to Charlton Athletic was the only option that made sense.
Cullen spent last season on loan at Charlton and played a key role in Lee Bowyer’s side earning promotion to the Championship from League One.
“I was here on loan last season and then all through pre-season, it seemed like I wasn’t going to go out on loan again because West Ham wanted me to stay," he told The Athletic.
Luke Sassano to step down from Cincinnati role
FC Cincinnati technical director Luke Sassano will step down due to “family reasons,” as reported by The Athletic.
Sassano, who was hired in March 2018 ahead of the club’s transition from USL to MLS, is expected to remain in an advisory role through the end of 2019 as FCC restructures its technical staff and scouting operation.
Sassano could depart his current role as soon as early this week.
Woodward: Man Utd not for sale with Glazers committed long term
Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has declared the club isn't for sale, with the Glazer family not thinking about walking away from Old Trafford.
The Glazers first bought a stake in the Red Devils in 2003 before completely taking over the club in 2005.
While fan discontent at the ownership has grown amid recent suggestions that Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman could be interested in buying United, Woodward stressed the Glazers remain committed to the club.