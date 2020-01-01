Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd ready to sell Pogba after signing Fernandes

Inter make late move for Giroud
Inter have re-entered the race for Olivier Giroud and hope to beat a host of clubs to the Chelsea forward's signature before the transfer deadline, according to Calciomercato.
The France international is keen to leave Stamford Bridge to secure more first-team football, with Lazio, Newcastle and Tottenham all linked with a move for the 33-year-old.
Inter, however, have re-opened talks with Giroud's representatives over the possibility of bringing the striker to Milan, though much may rest on whether Chelsea can bring in a replacement.
Lamptey leaves Chelsea for Brighton
Chelsea's Tariq Lamptey has shocked Frank Lampard by agreeing on a deal for an undisclosed fee to leave the club for Brighton in January after rejecting a contract offer with the west Londoners.
The Blues have opted to cash in now rather than let him leave for free in the summer. Brighton pushed to get the deal done with offers from Lille and Torino also on the table having assured the 19-year-old he will get his first-team chances under Graham Potter.
Fernandes signing could trigger cut-price Pogba departure
France midfielder could leave Old Trafford this summer
Manchester United are ready to lower their asking price in order to sell Paul Pogba this summer following the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, according to The Sun.
Portugal midfielder Fernandes finally completed his €55 million (£47m/$60m) move from Sporting on Thursday.
The 25-year-old could turn out to be Pogba's direct replacement, with the Red Devils reportedly ready to lower their £105 million ($137m) asking price in order to get the France midfield off their books at the end of the season.
Chelsea still hold Cavani hope
PSG striker could make late move to Stamford Bridge
Chelsea remain in the hunt for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani after seeing their bid for Napoli's Dries Mertens rejected, according to the Mail.
Cavani has emerged as a late target after his proposed move to Atletico Madrid fell through, though the Blues have not ruled out making one final attempt to land Mertens before the deadline.
Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Cavani, who has six months left on his PSG contract.
Coronavirus scuppers Arnautovic return
Marko Arnautovic was hoping to seal a deadline day return to West Ham before all flights out of China were grounded due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Mirror.
The 30-year-old is keen to move back to the Premier League just six months after leaving for Shanghai SIPG.
Hammers boss David Moyes wants to add goals to his side before the deadline and was ready to do a deal for Arnautovic, but measures taken to halt the spread of coronavirus means it is impossible for the forward to fly to England in time to complete a transfer.