Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern Munich plot summer bid for Liverpool star Firmino

Whitecaps sign defender
The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed 20-year-old Serbian defender Ranko Veselinovic, the club announced.
Veselinovic comes to MLS from Serbian SuperLiga club FK Vojvodina on a one-year loan with an option to buy.
The centre back has featured for Serbia from the U-16 through U-21 levels.
Arsenal in battle for Gueye
Arsenal are contenders to sign Pape Gueye from Le Havre, Daily Star claims.
The Gunners face competition from AC Milan, Udinese and Sevilla for the 21-year-old defensive midfielder who has impressed in Ligue 2.
Ajax's Dest close to Bayern move
Ajax full-back Sergino Dest is likely to join Bayern Munich at the end of the season, according to reports.
The Bundesliga side have been monitoring the right-back's progress with the Dutch champions and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic watched him in action against PSV last week.
Then, Dest was reportedly in the stadium to see Bayern in action in the DFB-Pokal against Hoffenheim.
Genau gesagt war Dest am Mittwoch beim Pokalspiel des #FCBayern gegen Hoffenheim in der Allianz Arena. FCB-Sportdirektor #Salihamidzic schaute sich sonntags zuvor bereits die Partie zwischen #Ajax und #Eindhoven in der Amsterdam-Arena an. #FCBTransfersommer https://t.co/SuyJapdnwx— Manuel Bonke (@mano_bonke) February 8, 2020
Havertz tops Liverpool transfer list
Leverkusen star wanted by Bayern, Barca & Man Utd
Liverpool will try to lure Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz to the Premier League in the summer, says The Daily Express.
The Germany international has been linked to Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester United, but the Premier League leaders have made him their top midfield target.
Man Utd drop Maddison interest
Manchester United have dropped their interest in Leicester midfielder James Maddison, The Daily Express reports.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has wanted to bring the Foxes star to Old Trafford since last summer but he is expected to sign a new deal with Leicester.
With the deal expected to be wrapped up soon, the Red Devils have turned to other options.
Bayern target Liverpool star Firmino
German giants make Brazil star a top summer target
Bayern Munich are plotting a summer bid for Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, according to The Sun.
The Bundesliga giants have made the former Hoffenheim hero a top target as they look to strengthen in attack for next season.
Liverpool are said to value Firmino at around £75 million ($97m).