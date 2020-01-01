Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern Munich plot summer bid for Liverpool star Firmino

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Getty Images

Whitecaps sign defender

2020-02-10T01:02:07Z

The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed 20-year-old Serbian defender Ranko Veselinovic, the club announced.

Veselinovic comes to MLS from Serbian SuperLiga club FK Vojvodina on a one-year loan with an option to buy.

The centre back has featured for Serbia from the U-16 through U-21 levels.

Arsenal in battle for Gueye

2020-02-09T23:48:42Z

Arsenal are contenders to sign Pape Gueye from Le Havre, Daily Star claims.

The Gunners face competition from AC Milan, Udinese and Sevilla for the 21-year-old defensive midfielder who has impressed in Ligue 2.

Ajax's Dest close to Bayern move

2020-02-09T23:38:02Z

Ajax full-back Sergino Dest is likely to join Bayern Munich at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Bundesliga side have been monitoring the right-back's progress with the Dutch champions and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic watched him in action against PSV last week. 

Then, Dest was reportedly in the stadium to see Bayern in action in the DFB-Pokal against Hoffenheim.

Man Utd drop Maddison interest

2020-02-09T23:21:39Z

Manchester United have dropped their interest in Leicester midfielder James Maddison, The Daily Express reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has wanted to bring the Foxes star to Old Trafford since last summer but he is expected to sign a new deal with Leicester.

With the deal expected to be wrapped up soon, the Red Devils have turned to other options.

Bayern target Liverpool star Firmino

2020-02-09T23:16:22Z

German giants make Brazil star a top summer target

Bayern Munich are plotting a summer bid for Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, according to The Sun.

The Bundesliga giants have made the former Hoffenheim hero a top target as they look to strengthen in attack for next season.

Liverpool are said to value Firmino at around £75 million ($97m).