Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona move for unhappy Griezmann

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and beyond

Updated
De Gea at the top of Zidane's Madrid wishlist

2019-03-16T23:16:28Z

New Merengue coach is not convinced by Courtois

The return of Zinedine Zidane to Real Madrid is set to reactivate interest in Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, according to the Mirror

Zidane chose to start Keylor Navas over Thibaut Courtois in his first match back at the Bernabeu on Saturday, a 2-0 defeat of Celta. 

Reports suggest that he is not convinced by the Belgium No. 1 and sees De Gea as a key part of plans to revitalise the Blancos once their underwhelming 2018-19 season comes to a close.

Juventus interested in Man Utd reject Alexis

2019-03-16T23:14:09Z

Manchester United outcast Alexis Sanchez is on Juventus' radar for a potential summer move, reports CalcioMercato

The Chile international has failed to show more than glimpses of his true ability since completing a move from Arsenal in January 2018. 

And Juve may be prepared to end his Old Trafford nightmare, although Alexis' wage demands could prove prohibitive in negotiations.

James not interested in extending Bayern spell

2019-03-16T23:09:29Z

James Rodriguez is determined to cut short his time at Bayern Munich, despite seeing Zinedine Zidane's return close the door on a return to Real Madrid, claims Marca

The Colombian's loan deal at Allianz Arena includes a €42 million (£36m/$48m) purchase option which would be obligatory should Bayern choose to exercise it. 

But the club are yet to inform James whether they will make the move permanent, leaving the playmaker frustrated and weighing his options.

Chelsea to keep Hudson-Odoi if Hazard leaves

2019-03-16T23:07:29Z

Callum Hudson-Odoi's future at Chelsea may be tied to the transfer speculation surrounding team-mate Eden Hazard, claims the Sun

The England international was close to leaving Stamford Bridge for Bayern Munich in January before the club finally vetoed a transfer. 

He is keen for regular first-team minutes, but if Hazard completes a long-speculated move to Real Madrid Chelsea will insist he stays.

Barcelona move for unhappy Griezmann

2019-03-16T23:05:47Z

French star fuming after Champions League exit

Barcelona are set to redouble their efforts to sign Atletico Madrid's World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann, according to L'Equipe

The Catalans are long-term admirers of the striker, who signed a fresh deal at the Wanda Metropolitano last summer. 

Griezmann is apparently unsettled in the Spanish capital, with Atletico's Champions League capitulation at the hands of Juventus casting further doubt over his future.