Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal's Emery limited to £40m spending

Gunners set for economical summer

Arsenal manager Unai Emery will be forced to make do with a budget of £40m ($52m) for his spending in the off-season, according to the Mirror.

The Spaniard was permitted to only make loan signings during the January transfer window due to tight budget strings and he will face a similar challenge in looking to land targets come the end of the campaign.

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez arrived last month on a temporary deal though the Gunners do have an £18m ($23m) option to make the move a permanent one.