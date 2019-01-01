Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Why Man Utd missed out on Haaland

West Ham and are set to go head-to-head in an attempt to sign midfielder Morgan Sanson, reports the Express.

The Hammers are still on the lookout for potential signings despite being without a manager following the dismissal of Manuel Pellegrini after Saturday's home defeat to Leicester.

have also been tracking Sanson's progress for a while but much will depend on the wishes of new manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has yet to discuss his plans for the January window with the Toffees' board.