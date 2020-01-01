Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City prepare summer bid for €85m Inter star Skriniar

Carlo Ancelotti says he wants Leighton Baines to sign a new contract at .

The left-back signed a one-year extension at the club last summer and has made just five Premier League appearances this term, but the Italian coach wants to keep him around for at least one more season.

"The idea of the club is: ‘Don’t stop playing, stay with us for the next year’,” Ancelotti told 's website. "We would like to keep him and are going to talk with him.

“It would be good for us if he can stay. Physically, he has no problem. It depends on what he is thinking and whether he wants to continue. I think he wants to continue but it is his decision.”