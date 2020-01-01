Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona want Man City striker Jesus to replace Suarez

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Gabriel Jesus Barca composite
Getty/Goal

Van Gaal open to Netherlands return

2020-08-30T23:23:37Z

Legendary coach could replace Ronald Koeman at Oranje

Louis van Gaal is open to returning to coach the Netherlands national team, according to NOS.

The KNVB are in the hunt for a new manager following Ronald Koeman’s move to Barcelona and Van Gaal has apparently said he would consider taking over if he receives an offer.

Schalke and Arsenal to split Kolasinac’s wages

2020-08-30T23:18:18Z

Sead Kolasinac is on the verge of a loan move to Schalke, according to Bild.

The full-back will return to the German outfit after they reached a deal with Arsenal to split his wages over the course of the season, with each club paying €2.5 million.