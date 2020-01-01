Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona want Man City striker Jesus to replace Suarez

Van Gaal open to Netherlands return
Legendary coach could replace Ronald Koeman at Oranje
Louis van Gaal is open to returning to coach the Netherlands national team, according to NOS.
The KNVB are in the hunt for a new manager following Ronald Koeman’s move to Barcelona and Van Gaal has apparently said he would consider taking over if he receives an offer.
Iling-Junior leaves Chelsea with Juventus move imminent
Samuel Iling-Junior has confirmed his departure from Chelsea as his transfer to Juventus nears completion.
The 16-year-old had already been training with the Serie A giants since July but his contract is yet to be confirmed.
The England Under-17 international confirmed he has left the Blues in a post on social media and expressed his gratitude to the club for their role in his development.
Former Barcelona & Man City keeper Claudio Bravo signs for Real Betis
Real Betis have confirmed the signing of Claudio Bravo following his release from Manchester City.