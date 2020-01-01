Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG make €50m offer for Icardi

PSG make €50m offer for Icardi
The Ligue 1 champions are keen to secure the on-loan striker permanently
PSG have offered Inter €50 million (£45m/$55m) plus €10m (£9m/$11m) in add-ons for striker Mauro Icardi, according to Sky Sports.
Icardi impressed on loan with PSG this season, scoring 20 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions after arriving in early September.
The 27-year-old's loan included a €70m (£63m/$76m) option to purchase, but PSG are keen to negotiate that price down.
Giggs explains how Solskajer overhauled Man Utd's transfers
Ryan Giggs has said that Ole Gunnar Solskaer's focus on recruiting good characters at Manchester Untied is paying off.
Solskaer has brought in the likes of Harry Maguire, Daniel James and Bruno Fernandes, who have taken well to life with the Red Devils.
But Giggs has claimed that off-field character has been just as important as on-field ability during Solskjaer's time in charge.
Vertonghen likely to leave Tottenham
Jan Vertonghen appears likely to leave Tottenham this summer, according to ESPN.
The centre-back's contract in north London expires on June 30 and Spurs have been unwilling to meet his demands of a two-year deal on his current £70,000-a-week salary.
The 33-year-old has been at Tottenham since joining in 2012 from Ajax.
Arsenal and Chelsea watching teenage full-back
Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping an eye on Borussia Monchengladbach full-back Kaan Kurt, claims The Sun.
The 18-year-old has yet to make his senior debut for Gladbach, and has been featuring for the club's reserves this term.
Kurt, a Germany youth international, can feature as a right winger or as a full-back on the left or right side.
Everton and Newcastle chase Lozano
Everton and Newcastle are keen on a move for Napoli forward Hirving Lozano, reports Corriere dello Sport.
Lozano has failed to live up to expectations after becoming Napoli's most expensive signing last summer when he joined from PSV.
Carlo Ancelotti, who signed the Mexico star at Napoli, is now in charge at Everton and is interested in a reunion.