Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City lining up Pochettino to replace Guardiola

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Mauricio Pochettino/Man City logo 2019-20
Getty/Goal

Man City eyeing Pochettino if Guardiola departs

2020-08-16T22:55:47Z

The former Spurs coach is on their radar

Manchester City could lock in Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager, claims The Sun

Pep Gaurdiola's long-term future at the Etihad is in some doubt with the Spaniard yet to commit beyond next season. 

City are big fans of Pochettino with the former Tottenham boss keen to coach again in England

Scholes tips Sancho for Man Utd move

2020-08-16T22:40:51Z

Paul Scholes has tipped Jadon Sancho for a Manchester United move after the Red Devils crashed out of Europe against Sevilla on Sunday evening. 

The former Red Devil has called on the club to spend over the off-season on players like Sancho to ensure they start winning silverware again. 

Read the full story here on Goal!

Arsenal lock in Aubameyang

2020-08-16T22:30:56Z

Arsenal have agreed to terms over a new contract for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to the Telegraph

The Gunners have been locked in talks with their star striker for some time but appear to have finally convinced him to re-sign. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal 2019-20
Getty

Setien sacked by Barca

2020-08-16T22:15:28Z

Barcelona sacked manager Quique Setien on Sunday night, claims COPE

While official confirmation is expected on Monday, the Spanish outlet reports that club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has told them "Setien is out".

Chelsea eyeing Stones and Dunk

2020-08-16T22:05:28Z

Chelsea are ready to sign defenders John Stones and Lewis Dunk, reports the Mirror

The Blues are eager to bring Stones in on loan from Manchester City, while Dunk is valued at £40 million (€44m/$52m) by Brighton and Chelsea will have to splash the cash to land him on a permanent deal. 