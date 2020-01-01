Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham set their sights on Ings

Spurs set their sights on Ings
Jose Mourinho is desperate to add a striker to his squad
Tottenham are interested in signing Danny Ings from Southampton, Football.London reports.
The Premier League side are in the hunt for a new striker and see the ex-Liverpool man as a suitable option, but believe it will be tough to convince Saints to let him go.
Villa closing in on Bertrand Traore
Aston Villa are in talks with Lyon forward Bertrand Traore, the BBC has confirmed.
The Premier League club are hoping to strike a £19 million ($24m) deal for Traore, who is keen to link up with Villa's assistant manager John Terry.
Tuchel calls for PSG reinforcements
Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has called on the club to make more signings after a second straight Ligue 1 defeat.
After seeing his side lose 1-0 to Marseille on Sunday, he admitted he's keen to strengthen the squad.
"I really hope [for more signings]. It's no secret, we lost five players including [Eric Maxim] Choupo-Moting," Tuchel told Telefoot.
"It's going to be complicated, we play a lot of matches."
Lampard laughs off Klopp's transfer taunt
Frank Lampard has hit back at Jurgen Klopp's "we can't behave like Chelsea" comments after pointing to the fact that Liverpool have spent big in recent years on the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho and Naby Keita.
Liverpool won the Premier League last year finishing 33 points above fourth-place Chelsea, who were just happy to qualify for the Champions League in a transitional season in which they were hit with a transfer embargo.
After two transfer windows without making a senior signing, the Blues have spent around £200 million ($252m) this window after completing deals for the likes of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and Ben Chilwell from Leicester City, while they continue to target Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.
Vazquez considering leaving Real Madrid for Qatar
Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez has received a big-money offer to join a club in Qatar, reports Marca.
Vazquez is considering the move with Real open to selling him for the right price as his current contract is set to expire at season's end.