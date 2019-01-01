Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City eye Inter's Sensi

Inter ready to give Conte a present
Rodrigo de Paul will be delivered to Antonio Conte by the Inter hierarchy, claims Calciomercato.
The Nerazzuri are in talks with the Argentina international's current club Udinese, according to the report.
Udinese are looking for around €35 million (£30m/$39m) for the midfielder, though Inter hope to lower the cash price by offering some player swaps.
Mainz manager search continues as front runner ruled out
Mainz, currently languishing in 16th place in the Bundesliga are still looking for a head coach, as the man tipped to take the job said he wasn't in contact with the club.
Sport 1 broke the news about the ex-Leverkusen coach Hiko Herrlich and say that the club are now looking at recently departed Koln boss Achim Beierlorzer to take over at the helm.
Sandro Schwarz was let go last week after Mainz slipped to a 3-2 loss to Bundesliga new boys Union Berlin.
Genoa close to signing Tankovic
Serie A club Genoa are nearing a deal to capture winger Muamer Tankovic, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Sweden international has scored 14 goals in 28 appearances in his homeland for Hammarby this season.
A medical is expected to take place in Genoa next week.
Zakaria going nowhere this winter
Borussia Monchengladbach are not going to part ways with midfielder Denis Zakaria this winter, according to Bild.
He has impressed in Gladbach's excellent start to the season, which sees them at the Bundesliga summit, with a four point lead.
His form has attracted interest from Manchester United, who were rumoured to have a £51 million ($66m) bid ready.
Juventus look to Meunier or Emerson to resolve defensive crisis
An injury to Alex Sandro on international duty with Brazil may force Juventus to buy a left back in January, according to Calciomercato.
Juan Cuadrado and Blaise Matuidi have been forced into action in that position this season and Maurizio Sarri is desperate for a player to fill the role, as Sandro's injury adds to the absence of Matteo De Sciglio and Danilo.
Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri is Sarri's first choice, but the Blues' transfer ban may be a stumbling block. Paris Saint-Germain may be willing to swap Thomas Meunier for De Sciglio, however, says the report.
Man City circle Inter's Sensi
The midfielder is set to be a prized asset among Europe's giants
Stefano Sensi has starred for Inter early in the Serie A season and his performances have drawn admiring glances from Pep Guardiola, say reports in Italy.
Antonio Conte's side are expected to snap up the Sassuolo man they took on loan in July, and negotiations have started between the Italian clubs.
Inter are expected to be resolute in their attempt to ink the 24-year-old to a long term deal, but Manchester City will monitor the situation carefully, says Calciomercato.
Elneny interested in Milan move
Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is keen on a move to AC Milan, but the Serie A strugglers are less keen on him says Calciomercato.
The Egypt international, currently on loan at Besiktas, has reached out to Milan, but there are several complications to a deal.
Firstly, the loan move to Turkey would have to be cancelled, which would need the support of the Super Lig club, and then an agreement would need to be reached allowing Milan the option to purchase Elneny at the end of a temporary move.
If those obstacles can be overcome then he would be a fit, but the club may look for an easier way to add quality in midfield, such as Elneny's former team-mate, Granit Xhaka.